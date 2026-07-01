Marrakech, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - OneClickDrive, a UAE-based car marketplace, has expanded its car rental supplier listings in Marrakech, adding independent operators and vehicles to the platform over the past twelve months. The expansion is part of a continuing effort to build supplier coverage across Morocco's main cities.





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The additional operators bring more listed vehicles across several categories. Economy and compact models cover shorter city-based trips. SUVs and larger vehicles are listed across multiple suppliers for routes south toward Ouarzazate, through the Draa Valley, and into the Atlas Mountains. The wider operator pool also increases date availability during peak periods and puts more price variation in front of visitors comparing options before they book.

Every vehicle is independently owned. Suppliers set their own rates and OneClickDrive adds nothing on top. Visitors on the platform looking to rent a car in Marrakech can browse and review available vehicles and compare supplier pricing without approaching each agency separately.

OneClickDrive runs an assisted booking model in Morocco. The growth in Marrakech suppliers has increased the volume of that coordination work, which the platform handles across all active operators in the city. The platform's team works between the visitor and the supplier to confirm availability to rent a car in Morocco, arrange pickup details, and verify that both parties are working from the same booking information before anything is finalized.

About OneClickDrive

OneClickDrive is a car marketplace operating across the UAE and Morocco. In Morocco, the platform runs an assisted booking model for car rentals, coordinating between travellers and independent suppliers across major cities. The platform also supports used car listings, enabling users to explore both rental and ownership options.

Website: https://www.oneclickdrive.ma/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/oneclickdrive

Instagram: instagram.com/oneclickdrive

Media Contact

Contact Person: Mahesh Pagarani

Email: info@oneclickdrive.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303246

Source: GRW