MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Appoints IDI Laser as Premier Partner for Industrial, Defense, and Security Markets Across Southeast Asia

Partnership Expands MicroVision's Regional Presence and Supports Growing Demand for Advanced Perception Solutions Across Industrial Automation, Critical Infrastructure, Security, and Defense Applications

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, automotive, security and defense applications, today announced the appointment of IDI Laser as a Premier Partner for industrial, defense, and security markets across Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, IDI Laser will represent MicroVision's portfolio of lidar and perception solutions across Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, helping customers evaluate, deploy, and scale advanced sensing technologies for a broad range of applications.

The partnership strengthens MicroVision's commercial presence in one of the world's fastest-growing regions for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, security modernization, and autonomous systems deployment.

"Asia Pacific represents a significant growth opportunity for MicroVision as governments, infrastructure operators, and industrial organizations increasingly invest in advanced perception technologies," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "IDI Laser brings deep technical expertise, strong regional relationships, and extensive experience supporting customers across security, defense, and industrial markets. We are excited to work together to expand our presence and support customers throughout Southeast Asia."

Founded in Singapore, IDI Laser has established itself as a trusted provider of advanced sensing, laser, and photonics technologies serving government, defense, security, research, and industrial customers throughout the region. The company provides technical consultation, systems integration support, and local market expertise to help organizations deploy emerging technologies effectively.

As part of the partnership, IDI Laser will support customer engagements involving perimeter security, critical infrastructure protection, intelligent surveillance, industrial automation, situational awareness, autonomous systems, and other applications that benefit from advanced perception capabilities.

"MicroVision has built an impressive portfolio of perception technologies that address many of the challenges our customers are seeking to solve," said Mr. Chris Chan, Managing Director at IDI Laser. "We are seeing growing interest across Southeast Asia in solutions that can improve safety, security, automation, and operational awareness. We look forward to working closely with MicroVision to bring these capabilities to customers throughout the region."

The companies are currently supporting multiple customer engagements and evaluation programs across the region involving security, defense, and industrial applications. As demand for advanced sensing technologies continues to grow, MicroVision and IDI Laser expect to collaborate on additional opportunities that leverage lidar-based perception to enhance operational effectiveness and situational awareness.

The announcement reflects MicroVision's continued strategy of expanding its global channel and partner ecosystem to support adoption of its perception technologies across key international markets.

About IDI Laser

IDI Laser is a Singapore-based provider of advanced laser, photonics, sensing, and imaging technologies serving industrial, research, defense, and security customers throughout Asia Pacific. The company delivers technical expertise, integration support, and regional market access for leading global technology providers.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-appoints-idi-laser-as-premier-partner-for-industrial-defense-and-1184422