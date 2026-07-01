Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands Completes Strategic Commerce Modernization Supporting Operational Efficiency and Scalable Growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of specialty lifestyle products through brands Liberator, Jaxx, and Avana, today announced the successful completion of a company-wide e-commerce modernization initiative, transitioning its portfolio of direct-to-consumer websites to Shopify's leading commerce platform.

The migration establishes a cohesive infrastructure across Luvu Brands' portfolio, designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience, and provide a scalable foundation for future growth.

As consumer purchasing behaviors continue to evolve toward digital channels, the company believes modernizing its e-commerce ecosystem will strengthen its ability to serve customers, streamline maintenance, and accelerate innovation across its brands.

"This represents an important investment in the future of our business," said Christopher Knauf, Chief Financial Officer of Luvu Brands. "By consolidating our e-commerce operations onto a more modern, scalable platform, we're improving our ability to execute across marketing, customer engagement, and analytics while reducing the complexity associated with maintaining legacy systems."

The migration delivers several advantages, including improved website and mobile performance and reliability, enhanced conversion and checkout capabilities, streamlined management, greater flexibility to launch new products and promotions, reduced technology maintenance requirements, and expanded integration capabilities.

The initiative supports Luvu Brands' broader strategy to strengthen its direct-to-consumer business, improve operating leverage, and create a more efficient digital infrastructure.

"Our e-commerce channels play an increasingly important role in how customers interact with our brands," Knauf added. "This effort provides a stronger technological foundation for sustainable growth while enabling our teams to focus more resources on product innovation, customer acquisition, and brand development."

The migration includes e-commerce storefronts for Liberator.com, Jaxxliving.com, and Avanacomfort.com, creating a cohesive digital ecosystem across the company's portfolio.

Luvu Brands expects the platform transition to support future growth, improve scalability, and enhance its ability to capitalize on evolving e-commerce opportunities.

About Luvu Brands, Inc.

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty lifestyle products through its portfolio of consumer brands, including Liberator, Jaxx, and Avana. The Company serves customers through a combination of direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels and wholesale distribution partners. For more information, visit www.luvubrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results include market conditions, consumer demand, competitive pressures, operational execution, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. Luvu Brands undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christopher Knauf

Chief Financial Officer

chris.knauf@luvubrands.com

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/luvu-brands-completes-strategic-commerce-modernization-supporting-oper-1185056