Electricity Ratings, LLC: Texas Electricity Ratings Names the 2026 Best Texas Electricity Providers

Annual rankings spotlight the top five retail electricity providers serving Texas homes and businesses

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / As Texans contend with another year of stubborn inflation, electricity has remained one of the few household costs that hasn't climbed the way it has in many other states. To help residents make the most of that stability, Texas Electricity Ratings today announced its "Best Texas Electricity Providers for 2026," naming APG&E the state's top-rated provider.

Texas Electricity Ratings helps customers cut through a crowded, noisy market to find plans that genuinely fit their needs, whether they're chasing the lowest possible rate or simply want a provider they can trust to power their home.

APG&E earned the No. 1 spot with the highest overall score in this year's rankings, scoring perfect marks in customer service, plans & pricing, account management and community engagement.

Constellation, a seven-time top-five honoree and one of the most recognizable national brands in energy, took second place. The company paired its scale with substance this year, securing the spot on the strength of community engagement, communications, and well-rounded operations and products scores.

Chariot Energy, last year's No. 1 provider, claimed third. Chariot led the field in customer communication and backed it up with excellent operational scores. With every Chariot plan sourced from 100% renewable energy, the company's ability to pair top-tier service with environmentally friendly electricity remains an impressive achievement.

Champion Energy and Gexa Energy rounded out the top five. Champion, a six-time top-five honoree, known for straightforward plans, scored well across every category. While Gexa Energy stood out for its flexibility, giving customers the freedom to switch to an alternative electricity plan while under contract.

The work behind these rankings matters more than ever. Retail electricity providers continually adjust deposits, raise and lower prices, revise customer service policies, and even acquire one another. With many households watching every dollar, staying informed and cost-conscious is essential. Texas Electricity Ratings' annual rankings give customers a clear, diligent way to research their options, understand what to expect from a provider, both the benefits and the potential pitfalls, and shop with confidence. It's also part of what keeps the deregulated marketplace healthy and competitive, which is why Texas Electricity Ratings advocates on behalf of consumers.

About TexasElectricityRatings.com

TexasElectricityRatings.com offers daily updated information on electricity rates in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and hundreds of cities across Texas. Since 2009, Texas Electricity Ratings has helped millions of Texans make better energy choices, serving as the destination for residents and business owners to share their opinions and have a voice in the Texas deregulated energy market. TexasElectricityRatings.com is operated by Lumanex LLC

Lumanex LLC operates an energy management platform and a network of energy shopping websites spanning 11 states and 56 utilities, delivering advisory, comparison, and ratings services to more than 58 million residential and commercial customers. The company gives consumers the power to choose the best providers through its consumer reviews platform, offering a reliable, unbiased source of valuable insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations.

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Contact Information:

Mathew Oberle

moberle@texaselectricityratings.com

SOURCE: Electricity Ratings, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/texas-electricity-ratings-names-the-2026-best-texas-electricity-providers-1184109