Desert Oasis Healthcare Celebrates Official 45th Anniversary of Serving the Coachella Valley and High Desert

Since 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare has remained dedicated to helping patients live healthier, fuller lives

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) proudly celebrates its official 45th anniversary today, marking more than four decades of service, innovation, and commitment to the health and well-being of residents throughout the Coachella Valley and High Desert.

Founded in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the region, DOHC has grown into a multidisciplinary network of compassionate providers and care teams serving more than 60,000 members and patients. While healthcare has evolved dramatically over the past 45 years, DOHC's commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care with a personal touch has remained constant.

"Our vision has always been to deliver excellent care with compassion. For 45 years, we've stayed true to that mission while embracing new tools and smarter ways to support our patients," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of DOHC.

Throughout this anniversary year, DOHC has commemorated the milestone through expanded support of local nonprofit organizations, community health and wellness initiatives, and storytelling that highlights the people and moments that have shaped the organization over the decades. Historical snapshots and memories from the past 45 years have been shared online, offering a look back at the organization's rich history and deep roots in the communities it serves. DOHC also continues to educate and inspire residents through original programming such as The Pulse, a health-focused television series designed to inform viewers and encourage healthier lives.

As it looks to the future, DOHC remains committed to expanding access to care, embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and strengthening its longstanding connection to the communities it proudly serves.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of Southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to evolve alongside the changing healthcare landscape. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies, and other services to more than 60,000 members and patients throughout the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to promoting preventive healthcare and improving quality of life, reflected in the organization's motto: "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion."

For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

rob.banchich@mydohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-celebrates-official-45th-anniversary-of-servi-1184424