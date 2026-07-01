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ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
167 Leser
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Lenny's Holdings, LLC: Lennys Grill & Subs Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with a $2.50 All-American Club Sub

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Lennys Grill & Subs is inviting guests across the country to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with a patriotic limited-time offer that honors the nation's historic milestone.

From July 3 through July 5, 2026, guests can enjoy a 5" All-American Club Sub for just $2.50 at participating Lennys Grill & Subs locations. The special promotion commemorates 250 years of American history while giving families, friends, and communities an affordable way to celebrate together over fresh, made-to-order food during the Independence Day holiday.

"The Fourth of July is about celebrating freedom, family, and community," said Matt Cook, Chief Operating Officer for Lennys Grill & Subs. "As America celebrates its 250th Anniversary, we're excited to celebrate alongside our guests with a freshly made sub at an incredible value. It's our way of saying thank you to the communities that have supported Lennys for nearly three decades."

Prepared fresh to order, the Lenny's Way All-American Club features premium sliced turkey, smoked ham, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes served on freshly baked bread. The signature sandwich reflects Lennys' commitment to generous portions, quality ingredients, and neighborhood hospitality.

Guests can redeem the offer in-store at participating Lennys restaurants, online, or through the Lennys mobile app, making it easy to enjoy the promotion wherever holiday plans may lead.

"This promotion is about more than a great value," Cook added. "It's an opportunity to recognize a remarkable moment in our nation's history while bringing people together over subs. We're honored to be part of our guests' Independence Day celebrations and look forward to serving them throughout the holiday weekend."

Promotion Details

Offer: 5" All-American Club Sub for $2.50

Promotion Dates: July 3-5, 2026

Available: At participating Lennys Grill & Subs restaurants, online, and through the Lennys mobile app.

Offer cannot be combined with other discounts, rewards, promotions, or coupons. While supplies last. Additional exclusions may apply.

About Lennys Grill & Subs

Founded in 1998, Lennys Grill & Subs has built its reputation on serving oversized deli-fresh sandwiches, authentic Philly cheesesteaks, and exceptional guest service. With restaurants across the United States, the brand continues to deliver fresh ingredients, generous portions, and a welcoming neighborhood experience that has earned the loyalty of guests for nearly three decades. Visit www.lennys.com for more information.

Media Contact

Dan Moran
Senior Manager of Franchise Development
Lennys Grill & Subs
dmoran@lennys.com
www.lennys.com

###

SOURCE: Lenny's Holdings, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/lennys-grill-and-subs-celebrates-americas-250th-anniversary-with-a-2.50-1184697

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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