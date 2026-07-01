Key Highlights:

Origami Risk has again been named a Luminary in Celent's 2026 Claims Administration Systems Report.

The prestigious Luminary status honors the organization's market-leading solutions and advanced technology platform features.

The award celebrates a well-established, full-suite system that continues to drive powerful market momentum and growth.

Origami Risk, a leading provider of risk and insurance technology solutions, today announced it has been selected as a Luminary in Celent's newly released 2026 Claims Administration Systems Report. The Luminary designation represents Celent's highest possible classification, recognizing solutions with strong market-leading capabilities and advanced technology platform features.

The company has invested significantly in core capabilities, microservices architecture, and AI innovation. Today, it stands as a well-established full-suite system with strong market momentum and a rapidly growing install base.

"Being named a Celent Luminary reflects the quality and value our claims administration offerings deliver to our clients," noted Chris Bennett, Vice President of Sales. "Given Origami Risk's configuration flexibility, comprehensive offerings and speed-to-market capabilities, we continue to see increasing adoption among the insurance organizations we serve. This recognition by Celent speaks to the investment we continue to make in the Origami Risk platform and our insurance solutions."

Celent, a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry, highlighted several distinct areas of strength for Origami Risk Claims Administration, including:

A Growing Partner Ecosystem: Origami Risk recently launched Marketplace, a dedicated partner ecosystem of prebuilt connectors and workflows that allow clients to deploy integrations without heavy development effort.

Origami Risk recently launched Marketplace, a dedicated partner ecosystem of prebuilt connectors and workflows that allow clients to deploy integrations without heavy development effort. Deep Functional Architecture: Rooted in comprehensive risk management, the solution demonstrates exceptional depth in workers' compensation functionality, as well as industry-leading reserving capabilities that utilize integrated worksheets and highly customizable reserve categorization.

Rooted in comprehensive risk management, the solution demonstrates exceptional depth in workers' compensation functionality, as well as industry-leading reserving capabilities that utilize integrated worksheets and highly customizable reserve categorization. Next-Generation AI Roadmap: Eight new AI-powered actions clients can use throughout their workflows have launched in 2026. These include an AI Claims Summary for real-time consolidation of claim data, policy details, involved parties and financial information; an AI Email Assist for intelligent message generation; and the soon-to-be-released AI Concierge, an in-app guide that helps users quickly find answers and learn how to configure the system.

Eight new AI-powered actions clients can use throughout their workflows have launched in 2026. These include an AI Claims Summary for real-time consolidation of claim data, policy details, involved parties and financial information; an AI Email Assist for intelligent message generation; and the soon-to-be-released AI Concierge, an in-app guide that helps users quickly find answers and learn how to configure the system. External Stakeholder Collaborations: The platform enables meaningful, secure connections with policyholders, claimants, repair networks, attorneys, third-party administrators and other collaborators, allowing them to access relevant claim information via secure, single-use links..

Origami Risk's profile in the Celent 2026 Claims Administration Systems Report is available here.

To learn more about Origami Risk's award-winning claims administration capabilities, visit origamirisk.com.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk empowers leaders in insurance, risk and safety with a purpose-built, cloud-native platform that optimizes workflows for better data, better insights and better collaboration. Through highly configurable solutions integrated on a single platform, Origami Risk supports the management of the full lifecycle of risk, from prevention to recovery helping the experts reduce harm and loss, and respond more rapidly and effectively when it happens. Grounded in continuous innovation and a foundational focus on client success, Origami Risk is trusted by leading organizations to enable greater resilience as they build for the future. For more information, visit origamirisk.com.

FAQ

What is Origami Risk announcing?

Origami Risk is announcing that its Claims Administration platform has achieved the Luminary status, the highest possible classification, in Celent's newly published 2026 Claims Administration Systems Report.

What is the Celent Luminary designation?

The Luminary status is Celent's premier classification used to recognize vendor solutions that excel simultaneously in advanced technology platform architecture and deep, market-leading functionality.

How are the winners selected?

Celent selects winners using its Technology Capabilities Matrix (TCM) framework, which scores vendors based on an extensive Request for Information (RFI) process, live technology demonstrations, and verified customer feedback to evaluate their advanced technology, breadth of functionality, and market presence.

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Media Contact:

Annie Young, ayoung@stretchpr.com