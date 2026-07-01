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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Wultra Raises €6.8 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion of Post-Quantum Digital Identity Solutions

PRAGUE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wultra, a Central European provider of post-quantum authentication and digital identity solutions for banks and fintechs, announced the completion of a €6.8 million Series A funding round. The company helps financial institutions replace legacy authentication methods with phishing-resistant, post-quantum technologies that improve security and user experience. The investment round was backed by lead investor Seventure Partners, followed by ARIADNEXT founders Marc Norlain and Guillaume Despagne and existing investors J&T Ventures and Elevator Ventures.

The investment round underscores investor confidence in Wultra's vision and its portfolio. The proceeds will be used to scale Wultra's digital identity platform, accelerate development of digital identity wallet capabilities to support the rollout of the European Digital Identity Wallet ecosystem, and accelerate the company's growth. Having established its regional hub in Singapore, Wultra plans to expand its operations into the Middle East and the United States. The funding will also support team growth, enable a stronger focus on large strategic customers, and support the company's long-term objectives.

The investment comes as organizations worldwide modernize their digital identity systems to address AI-enabled identity fraud, including deepfakes. They also accelerate their transition to post-quantum security following the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) publication of post-quantum cryptography standards and ongoing industry-wide efforts to meet emerging migration timelines established by governments and industry bodies. With governments, regulators, and financial institutions increasingly planning for long-term cryptographic resilience, demand for post-quantum-ready authentication and digital identity solutions continues to grow.

Funding Follows a Strong Year of Strategic Expansion

The investment round follows a strong year for the company. In August 2025, Wultra was named as the only Sample Vendor for Post-Quantum Authentication in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2025, highlighting the company's early recognition in this emerging category. In 2025, Wultra further expanded its global footprint by opening an office in Singapore to meet growing demand for digital identity solutions across ASEAN.

"Last year was a highly dynamic period. We expanded our product portfolio beyond authentication to cover the broader digital identity journey, from onboarding and identity proofing to user authentication, transaction authorization, and electronic signatures. We grew our team by nearly 50%, established a presence in Singapore, and support more than 70 clients across 25 countries," said Petr Dvorak, Founder & CEO, Wultra.

For more, visit www.wultra.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wultra-raises-6-8-million-in-series-a-funding-to-accelerate-global-expansion-of-post-quantum-digital-identity-solutions-302813277.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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