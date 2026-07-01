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WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 15:42
1,110 Euro
-1,77 % -0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1451,16517:41
1,1401,16017:37
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
148 Leser
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Pan African Resources Plc - Implementation of the Emmerson Scheme

Pan African Resources Plc - Implementation of the Emmerson Scheme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on LSE: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

Share code on ASX: PAF

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or 'PAF' or the 'Company')

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE EMMERSON SCHEME

Pan African Resources PLC (ARBN 696 435 917) (Pan African or PAF or the Company) (ASX: PAF; LSE: PAF; JSE: PAN) provides the following update in respect of the scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) (Scheme), under which Pan African (through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tennant Consolidated Mining Group Pty Ltd) acquired all of the issued share capital of Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson).

Further to its announcement published on 26 June 2026, the Company confirms that it has issued 102,641,421 new PAF shares (in the form of ASX-listed PAF CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs)) to eligible Emmerson shareholders (or their nominees) and the sale agent for the Scheme. For further details regarding the sale agent and the sale facility, please refer to section 3.8 of the Emmerson Scheme Booklet, dated 8 May 2026, which is available on the ASX platform and can be accessed under Pan African's profile using the "PAF" share code through the following link https://www.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/historical-announcements.

Johannesburg

1 July 2026

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 78 268 9556

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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