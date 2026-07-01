Pan African Resources Plc - Implementation of the Emmerson Scheme
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on LSE: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
Share code on ASX: PAF
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
('Pan African' or 'PAF' or the 'Company')
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
IMPLEMENTATION OF THE EMMERSON SCHEME
Pan African Resources PLC (ARBN 696 435 917) (Pan African or PAF or the Company) (ASX: PAF; LSE: PAF; JSE: PAN) provides the following update in respect of the scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) (Scheme), under which Pan African (through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tennant Consolidated Mining Group Pty Ltd) acquired all of the issued share capital of Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson).
Further to its announcement published on 26 June 2026, the Company confirms that it has issued 102,641,421 new PAF shares (in the form of ASX-listed PAF CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs)) to eligible Emmerson shareholders (or their nominees) and the sale agent for the Scheme. For further details regarding the sale agent and the sale facility, please refer to section 3.8 of the Emmerson Scheme Booklet, dated 8 May 2026, which is available on the ASX platform and can be accessed under Pan African's profile using the "PAF" share code through the following link https://www.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/historical-announcements.
Johannesburg
1 July 2026
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered office
107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Joint broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE sponsor and JSE debt sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 78 268 9556
Joint broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800