21Shares: Market Announcement Of Changes To Custodians Of Exchange Traded Products

21Shares AG

(the "Issuer")

incorporated in Switzerland.

LEI: 254900UWHMJRRODS3Z64

(1 July 2026)

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGES TO CUSTODIANS OF EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCTS

This announcement relates to the following Exchange Traded Products entered into the Official List of the FCA and admitted to the London Stock Exchange:

ETP: 21shares Bitcoin ETP

ISIN: CH0454664XXX

TIDM: ABTC / BTCU

ETP: 21shares Ethereum Staking ETP

ISIN: CH0454664XXX

TIDM: AETH / ETHU

ETP: 21shares Bitcoin Core ETP

ISIN: CH1199067XXX

TIDM: CBTC / CBTU

ETP: 21shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

ISIN: CH1209763XXX

TIDM: ETHC / CETU

ETP: 21shares Strategy Yield ETP

ISIN: CH1528107XXX

TIDM: STRC / STRU

ETP: 21shares Bitcoin Gold ETP

ISIN: CH1146882XXX

TIDM: BOLD / BOLU

(hereinafter referred to as the "Products" and each a "Product")

1. Introduction of BitGo Europe GmbH as a new Custodian and revocation of Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG and Coinbase Custody International, Ltd. as Custodians

The Issuer hereby appoints BitGo Europe GmbH as additional Custodians to its ETP Programme.

In connection with the appointment of BitGo Europe GmbH by the Issuer to act as Custodian with respect to the ETPs, the Issuer has granted certain German law governed pledges in respect of all assets, rights, claims and distributions of the Issuer under the relevant Collateral Accounts held by BitGo Europe GmbH in favour of the Collateral Agent, acting in its own name and for the benefit of the Investors in respect of each Series of ETPs, pursuant to German law governed pledge agreements.

The Issuer hereby revokes the appointment of Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG and Coinbase Custody International, Ltd. as Custodians to its ETP Programme.

For the following Affected Products, the Issuer amends the Custodians as follows and as specified in the applicable Final Terms from 8 July 2026:

ETP Name Ticker ISIN Old Custodians New Custodians 21shares Bitcoin Core ETP CBTC CH1199067XXX Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA BitGo Europe GmbH 21shares Bitcoin ETP ABTC CH0454664XXX Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH 21shares Ethereum Staking ETP AETH CH0454664XXX Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH 21shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP ETHC CH1209763XXX Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH 21shares Strategy Yield ETP STRC CH1528107XXX Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, Bank Frick AG Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, BitGo Europe GmbH, Bank Frick AG 21shares Bitcoin Gold ETP BOLD CH1146882XXX Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC, Copper Markets (Switzerland) AG, Zodia Custody Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A, BitGo Bank and Trust NA, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. BitGo Europe GmbH, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Other product details will remain unchanged.

Terms not defined herein have the same meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 21 April 2026, as may be supplemented from time to time, available at https://www.21shares.com/en-uk/product-documents/prospectus.

Contact Details: 21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21shares.com

Further Information: For further information, please refer to the Programme UK Base Prospectus dated April 21, 2026, as may be supplemented from time to time, and the respective Final Terms for each Product. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).

* * *

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.