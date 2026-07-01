Streamex Corp. Announces First Independent Reserve Attestation by EisnerAmper for GLDY

Highlights

Every GLDY token is independently verified to be backed by real gold. EisnerAmper LLP, a nationally recognized independent accounting firm, has completed an examination confirming that GLDY gold reserves meet or exceed 100% of all outstanding tokens, delivering the rigorous, third-party verification that institutional investors require.

EisnerAmper LLP, a nationally recognized independent accounting firm, has completed an examination confirming that GLDY gold reserves meet or exceed 100% of all outstanding tokens, delivering the rigorous, third-party verification that institutional investors require. This is the first of what will be monthly attestations, conducted on an ongoing basis. Streamex is committed to providing independent reserve verifications every month going forward, giving investors recurring, auditor-confirmed proof that the gold backing every GLDY token is real and fully accounted for.

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that EisnerAmper LLP ("EisnerAmper"), an independent registered public accounting firm, has completed its first independent examination of the reserves backing GLDY, the Company's gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. The examination covers gold in reserve and gold on lease as of March 31, 2026, and marks the beginning of monthly attestations that Streamex intends to conduct on an ongoing basis going forward.

Attestation Details

Under the engagement, EisnerAmper performs an examination, conducted in accordance with the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), of management's assertion regarding the gold held for the benefit of GLDY token holders. The examination evaluates management's assertion that, as of each report date, the total redemption assets held, measured in fine troy ounces of gold are equal to or greater than the total GLDY redeemable tokens outstanding.

The reserve position reflects gold held in approved vaults for the benefit of token holders together with gold deployed under the Company's leasing program with Monetary Metals, in which the Company retains title to the leased gold throughout the lease term. An examination provides reasonable assurance and results in the expression of an independent opinion on management's assertion.

Going forward, Streamex intends to make each completed attestation available to investors as part of its broader commitment to independent, third-party verification of GLDY's reserves.

The following summarizes the results of the first examination:

GLDY Reserve Attestation Summary - As of March 31, 2026 Independent examiner EisnerAmper Examination standard AICPA attestation standards (SSAE) GLDY redeemable tokens outstanding 3,064.674268 Total redemption assets (fine troy oz of gold) 3,064.915910 Surplus (deficit) 0.2416423 Asset-backing coverage = 100% Examiner's opinion Unmodified

Note: Figures are presented as of March 31, 2026 and are subject to the scope, criteria, and limitations described in EisnerAmper's independent accountants' examination report. The examination addresses management's reserve assertion and is separate from the Company's annual audited financial statements.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

"Independent verification is foundational to institutional trust. Completing our first third-party reserve attestation for GLDY demonstrates that the gold backing every token is real, accounted for, and verifiable. Investors increasingly expect on-chain transparency to be matched by rigorous, independent assurance from a recognized accounting firm, and that is exactly what this milestone delivers. We look forward to providing these attestations on an ongoing monthly basis as GLDY continues to scale."

Ongoing Transparency

GLDY is a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security that pays an up to 3.5% annualized yield in additional gold through gold leasing. Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at https://app.rwa.xyz/assets/GLDY and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at https://data.chain.link/feeds/base/base/gldy-reserves. GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, the cadence and results of reserve attestations, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex