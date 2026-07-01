North Carolina-based racking supplier Opsun Systems announced the immediate availability and shipping of its new SunRail Inverter Rack. Designed to eliminate the unstandardized field improvisation often associated with mounting heavy string inverters on commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops, the aluminum structure expands on the engineering architecture of the company's existing flat-roof product portfolio. The structural engineering properties of the system are optimized for severe environmental loading on low-slope surfaces up to 7°. Manufactured using 6000-series structural aluminum and ...

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