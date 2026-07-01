Micron Technology, Inc.: Micron and General Motors Sign Strategic Agreement to Secure Supply and Accelerate Innovation

BOISE, Idaho, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) and General Motors announced a Strategic Customer Agreement (SCA) to secure a long-term, reliable supply of memory and storage platforms critical to GM's vehicle production and delivery at scale. Micron and GM are working together to strengthen semiconductor and automotive supply chains while supporting the next generation of U.S. manufacturing and innovation.

Automotive platforms and production require consistent component supply over extended lifecycles, making predictability and continuity of memory supply a critical priority for the industry. Ensuring consistent access to memory and storage is essential not only for automakers but also for consumers looking for new vehicles with the latest technology and safety standards amid rising global semiconductor demand.

In addition to the committed supply in this agreement, Micron and GM continue to collaborate on future memory and storage technology requirements essential for the next generation of vehicles. This includes deep technology collaboration to align on future product definition, system-level optimization, and the qualification of advanced memory technologies to support GM's next generation of vehicle architectures and roadmaps.

This agreement is enabled by Micron's ongoing investments to expand and localize supply for automotive customers, including advanced DRAM manufacturing in Manassas, Virginia. Micron's $2 billion investment to modernize its Manassas fab, which began production earlier this year, provides the longevity and supply output valuable to long product lifecycles, improved supply predictability, and helps ensure product continuity across the industry.

Enhanced customer experiences through local compute that support AI-enabled in-cabin experiences and advanced driver assistance (ADAS) autonomy are driving the importance for advanced memory and storage in this industry. Through this agreement, GM will secure supply of LPDRAM, NOR and UFS NAND products and with continued collaboration, Micron and GM will validate and qualify future technologies. As vehicles become increasingly software-defined and AI-driven, memory and storage performance, reliability, and scalability are essential to enabling next-generation capabilities.

"We are proud to expand our strategic relationship with General Motors to deliver both long-term supply assurance and technology innovation critical to the future of the automotive industry," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "As demand for memory and storage continues to grow, we are investing to extend supply availability, expand capacity and align more closely with our customers to improve supply predictability across the automotive ecosystem. Our expanding manufacturing efforts in the United States are designed to enable GM to deliver both near-term products as well as secure U.S.-based supply to support next generation platforms and innovation."

"Delivering next-generation vehicles at scale requires a resilient and closely aligned supply chain," said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors. "Our expanded collaboration with Micron strengthens our access to critical memory technologies while enabling deeper integration across our vehicle platforms, supporting both performance and long-term reliability. This agreement reinforces the supply chain needed to support future vehicle innovation and production."

These strategic customer agreements are part of Micron's broader approach to strengthening supply continuity across the global semiconductor ecosystem. By aligning long-term demand with committed capacity and engineering collaboration, Micron is improving planning visibility, reducing supply variability, and helping ensure that critical industries, including automotive, have reliable access to the memory and storage technologies required to operate and innovate at scale.

Micron's long-standing leadership in automotive memory and storage, combined with its expanding global manufacturing investments, positions the company as a key partner to leading automakers like GM as the industry transitions to more intelligent, connected, and autonomous vehicles.

This SCA is one of the 16 discussed on Micron's fiscal third-quarter 2026 financial conference call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Micron-GM collaboration. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

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