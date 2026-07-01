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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
60 Leser
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LiveWorld, Inc.: LiveWorld Names Rob Thomas Vice President, Creative Director to Support Growing Healthcare Creative Practice

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company serving leading healthcare and pharmaceutical brands, today announced the appointment of Rob Thomas as Vice President, Creative Director, further expanding the company's creative leadership team in response to continued growth in its healthcare digital agency business.

Thomas joins LiveWorld with more than 18 years of creative leadership experience developing award-winning omnichannel marketing campaigns for global pharmaceutical brands. In his new role, he will lead a second creative team dedicated to supporting LiveWorld's expanding portfolio of Fortune 100 pharmaceutical and healthcare clients, strengthening the company's ability to scale strategic, compliant, AI-enabled creative services.

Thomas will oversee the development and execution of integrated creative campaigns spanning social media, digital marketing, paid media, conversational experiences, video, and emerging engagement channels. He will work closely with strategy, account, and product teams to deliver measurable business results while ensuring creative excellence within highly regulated healthcare environments.

Throughout his career, Thomas has held senior creative leadership roles at Publicis Health, Inkubate, Precision AQ, and McCann, where he led multidisciplinary teams and developed campaigns across healthcare professional (HCP), patient, and market access audiences. He is also recognized for pioneering the integration of AI into creative production workflows, helping agencies improve speed, scalability, and quality while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"Rob represents exactly the kind of leader we are investing in as demand for our healthcare digital marketing services continues to grow," said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO of LiveWorld. "His rare combination of pharmaceutical expertise, outstanding creative leadership, and practical experience applying AI to creative workflows will help our clients deliver more innovative, compliant, and measurable customer experiences while strengthening our expanding creative organization."

Thomas's appointment also supports LiveWorld's continued investment in AI-powered marketing solutions. His experience integrating AI into agency operations will help advance LiveWorld's growing portfolio of intelligence systems that combine human expertise with artificial intelligence to deliver smarter marketing, deeper customer insight, and more effective engagement for healthcare organizations.

Thomas served in the United States Coast Guard, conducting search and rescue and maritime law enforcement operations, reflecting a longstanding commitment to leadership and public service.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company.

We help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence through intelligence systems, full-service digital agency solutions, and social media content moderation services.

With deep expertise in healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld combines compliance, engagement, and insight to transform customer relationships across social and digital channels.

Headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City, LiveWorld serves leading brands in healthcare and beyond.

Learn more at www.liveworld.com and follow @LiveWorld.

LiveWorld PR Contact

Matthew Hammer
LiveWorld
mhammer@liveworld.com
(737) 212-9739

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffdcc061-04c9-4002-b653-9d0362d95d83


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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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