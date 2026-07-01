Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG expands its U.S. presence with launch of CSG Land Systems North America

Global industrial and technology group CSG today announced a new U.S. subsidiary, CSG Land Systems North America. Headquartered in Michigan, the company will represent three longtime suppliers of equipment to NATO in the United States: Excalibur Army, Tatra Defence and Tatra Trucks, and will focus on expanding the Group's activities in self-propelled artillery systems and high-mobility tactical vehicles in the U.S. market. New subsidiary builds on CSG's growing U.S. defense manufacturing footprint and workforce.

The company will be led by Jason Alejandro Monahan, a longtime defense executive with more than twenty years of experience in the U.S. industrial base. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager of a land systems division at a major U.S. defense contractor, where he managed a business with annual revenues of USD 2 billion and 1,800 employees.

"The United States is the world's most important defense market, and CSG intends to be a long-term partner in developing America's land systems industrial base. Jason Monahan brings exactly the experience and relationships needed to make this ambition a reality," said Michal Strnad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of CSG.

CSG Land Systems North America will represent three long-standing suppliers of equipment to NATO countries in the United States: Excalibur Army, Tatra Defence and Tatra Trucks. This will enable the company to offer an integrated portfolio spanning artillery systems, armored platforms and high-mobility logistics vehicles.

The companies in March this year hosted the U.S. Army's Detroit Arsenal for a tour of their production facilities and a live-fire demonstration of the Morana, a modern, fully automated artillery system built on a battle-proven Tatra chassis. The Morana combines the off-road mobility, durability, and length of service of the Tatra chassis with rapid deployment and firing capabilities, minimizing exposure to counter-battery threats. The system is compatible with U.S. and NATO-standard ammunition, including precision-guided munitions.

"The war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed the requirements for artillery system survivability. The ability to rapidly occupy a firing position, complete the mission and immediately displace is now one of the key prerequisites for survival on the battlefield. This is precisely the principle behind our solutions built on Tatra platforms, which combine high off-road mobility, durability and long service life. The same philosophy is also important for tactical trucks and other land systems. This combination of mobility, reliability and rapid deployment capability is what we want to offer to the U.S. Armed Forces," said Jason Alejandro Monahan, President of CSG Land Systems North America.

In addition to artillery systems, CSG Land Systems North America will also focus on tactical trucks. In this area, CSG can leverage the long-proven technology of Tatra chassis, which provide a common platform for high-mobility logistics and special military vehicles. The ambition of the new company is to offer U.S. customers technical solutions that combine European engineering tradition, experience from current conflicts and opportunities for industrial participation in the United States.

The launch of CSG Land Systems North America marks another step in CSG's long-term strategy to expand its industrial presence in the United States. In 2025, MSM Group North America, CSG's U.S. subsidiary specializing in medium- and large-caliber ammunition, was awarded a U.S. Army contract to design, construct and commission a modern 155 mm artillery load, assembly and pack facility as part of the Future Artillery Complex program at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The project is one of the largest modernization efforts ever undertaken within the U.S. Army's Organic Industrial Base. Once completed, the new facility will be capable of loading 36,000 artillery shells per month, representing a major milestone in the Army's effort to achieve a production capacity of 100,000 155 mm artillery projectiles per month.