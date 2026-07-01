Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Closes Out Defining Second Quarter, Delivering Proof of Strategy Through Execution

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced the successful completion of a defining second quarter, marking what management believes is an important transition from corporate transformation to operational execution.

Following a period focused on strengthening the Company's foundation, Suntex spent the second quarter executing its long-term strategy through disciplined growth, expanding its operating platform, advancing strategic assets, strengthening leadership, and continuing to build revenue-producing businesses.

Management believes the progress achieved throughout the quarter provides shareholders with tangible evidence of the Company's strategy in action while establishing a stronger foundation for future growth.

"The second quarter was about proof of concept," said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises. "We didn't ask shareholders to imagine where we're going-we showed them. Through disciplined execution, continued operating growth, strategic investments, and meaningful progress across the Company, we've provided a clearer picture of the business we're building. Our responsibility is simple: continue delivering results, remain disciplined in our execution, and earn the confidence of our shareholders quarter after quarter. We're building for the long term, and we believe the progress made this quarter is another meaningful step in that journey."

Executing the Strategy

Execution remained the defining theme throughout the second quarter as Suntex continued strengthening its diversified operating platform across its seven wholly owned subsidiaries serving construction, electrical contracting, infrastructure, land development, manufacturing, consumer products, and strategic real estate.

The Company also acquired and advanced its approximately 100-acre flagship mixed-use development in South Texas, progressing engineering and pre-development activities on what management believes represents one of its most significant long-term strategic assets and a cornerstone of its long-term development strategy.

The final two weeks of the quarter highlighted the accelerating pace of execution across Suntex's operating platform, as the Company continued converting strategic opportunities into meaningful commercial awards.

During the final two weeks of the quarter, wholly owned subsidiary JA Development & Construction was selected as the General Contractor for the approximately $4 million Social Padel Club development in Austin, Texas. During the same period, wholly owned subsidiary Deep South Electrical Contractors secured approximately $1.41 million in commercial electrical contract awards, including a $500,000 award for the Social Padel Club development in Austin, a $735,000 award for the 84-unit Apartment development in Brownsville, and a $175,000 electrical contract for a 7 Brew coffee shop location in Texas.

These projects represent only a portion of the commercial activity generated as the quarter came to a close. Suntex's construction subsidiaries continue to build a growing pipeline of awarded and active projects that management believes reflects the increasing capabilities, market presence, and scale of the Company's operating platform.

Management believes this continued execution reinforces the strength of Suntex's integrated construction platform and reflects its long-term strategy of creating shareholder value through significant revenue-producing businesses, strategic assets, and disciplined execution.

Strengthening the Foundation

During the quarter, Suntex continued strengthening its leadership and corporate governance through the appointment of accomplished directors whose backgrounds include executive, operational, and strategic experience across globally recognized organizations, including SpaceX, Citadel, The Boring Company, Uber, xAI, Starlink, and other leading companies.

Management believes these appointments enhance the Company's governance, strategic oversight, operational expertise, and long-term decision-making capabilities while positioning Suntex to capitalize on future opportunities. The Company also continued strengthening its corporate governance and reporting framework in support of its long-term objective of building a higher-quality public company.

Looking Ahead

With the foundational work substantially advanced, Suntex enters the second half of 2026 focused on scaling its operating platform, advancing its flagship South Texas development, expanding its operating subsidiaries, and pursuing strategic opportunities that strengthen the Company's long-term competitive position.

Management believes sustainable shareholder value is created through disciplined execution, responsible capital allocation, revenue-producing businesses, and strategic assets. The Company remains committed to executing its long-term vision while continuing to build a stronger enterprise quarter after quarter.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating revenue-producing businesses and strategic assets across construction, infrastructure, land development, manufacturing, consumer products, and real estate. Through disciplined execution and long-term investment, the Company is committed to building a scalable operating platform designed to create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future growth, strategic initiatives, development projects, acquisitions, operational expansion, and other future events. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Suntex Enterprises undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

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