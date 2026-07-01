Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Completes Successful Stock Buyback Program, Repurchasing 2.5% of Outstanding Shares

MIAMI, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) ("Standard Premium"), a leading specialty finance company, today announces the completion of the Company's successful board-authorized stock buyback program. Over the course of the program, Standard Premium repurchased 77,750 shares at an average price of $2.24 per share.

"Completing this stock buyback initiative reflects our confidence in creating long-term value for shareholders as we continue to scale our business and invest in sustainable growth opportunities," says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. "This disciplined approach to capital allocation reinforces our belief that our stock remains an attractive investment as we reinvest capital back into the business."

The stock buyback program began in December 2025, and the Company repurchased approximately 2.5% of outstanding shares, completed on both the open market and through private transactions.

The completion of the stock buyback program follows the Company's 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting, where management reported compelling financial performance, including net income exceeding $1 million for the first time in the Company's history and loan originations of $158.1 million in FY 2025. Standard Premium will continue to evaluate its capital allocation strategy and may consider an additional repurchase program in 2027 as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 44 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35