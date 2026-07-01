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WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 13:02
304,60 Euro
+0,76 % +2,30
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
291,20292,4017:55
290,70292,9017:56
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 12:05 Uhr
40 Leser
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Wesco International: Wesco Completes Acquisition of Newark Engineering Group, Expanding Data Center Cooling and Lifecycle Services

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Newark Engineering Group ("Newark Engineering"), a Singapore-based provider of engineered cooling solutions and lifecycle services for data centers.

"Newark Engineering brings specialized expertise in designing, installing and maintaining advanced thermal management systems critical to data center performance and reliability. This acquisition expands Wesco's participation in the data center value chain, while strengthening the company's presence across Southeast Asia," said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel.

About Newark Engineering Group

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Malaysia and Indonesia, Newark Engineering Group is a provider of mission-critical cooling and thermal management solutions, delivering integrated customized HVAC solutions spanning design support, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and lifecycle services for data centers and other mission-critical infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Wesco Contact Information:

Scott Gaffner
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Wesco International

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.