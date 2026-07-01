Copper Intelligence Inc.: Copper Intelligence Reports: Butembo Copper Project Delivers Strong Results

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence (OTC: CUAI) today announced encouraging drill results from its Butembo Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with a second borehole successfully confirming continuation of the copper mineralization 100 meters along strike from the initial high-grade discovery borehole. The results continue to provide testimony to the superlative grades of the DRC as compared to global averages.

HIGHLIGHTS

Discovery hole (Borehole BCDD001): 7.55m thickness from surface @ ~5.96% Cu

Step-out hole (Borehole BCDD002 - 100m along strike):3m @ ~0.24% Cu (8m-11m depth) plus 3m @ ~1.89% Cu (19.7M-22.7m depth)

A second cored borehole drilled approximately 100 meters along strike from the initial discovery hole has intersected copper mineralization in two zones, marking an important step-out success for the project.

A more substantially mineralized zone was intersected at depth, returning 3 meters grading approximately 1.89% copper from 19.7m to 22.7m. This higher-grade interval is considered highly encouraging and, together with the shallower intersection in this hole, plus the 7.55m high-grade intersection in our first hole, points to the development of a potentially significant mineralized system. A shallow interval from 8m to 11m returned moderate grades of approximately 0.24% copper

The successful intersection of mineralization in this step-out hole confirms continuity along strike and materially strengthens confidence in the Butembo project's scale potential. Importantly, it demonstrates that mineralization is not isolated to the discovery hole and is developing both laterally and at depth.

The initial borehole intersected strong copper mineralization from surface to 7.55 meters, returning an average grade of approximately 5.96% Cu based on combined channel and core sampling. This high-grade near-surface result, together with the emerging deeper mineralized zones now identified in the second borehole, highlights the system's robustness.

All reported results are preliminary and based on on-site handheld XRF analyses of pulverized half-cores. Samples will be submitted to accredited laboratories for confirmatory assay.

Drilling in a second borehole is ongoing and is targeting depths of at least 100 meters. In parallel, the Company is evaluating further step-out drilling to continue testing strike and down-dip extensions and defining the scale of the mineralised footprint.

Copper Intelligence believes these early drilling results represent a strong start to the program and provide increasing evidence of a growing copper discovery at Butembo.

Further updates will be provided as drilling progresses and assay results are received.

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Media contact:

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Patrick Jordan [email protected]

SOURCE Copper Intelligence Inc.