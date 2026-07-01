Hyundai Motor America Reports Record June, Q2 and First-Half 2026 Total Sales

Best June total sales in company history; up 11% year-over-year

Record Q2 total sales; up 4% year-over-year

Best ever first half total sales; up 3% year-over-year

Hybrid sales up 74% in June, 71% in Q2 and 67% percent on the year

Strong Q2 hybrid demand led by high-volume models including Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Elantra HEV and Sonata HEV

Electrified vehicles represent 33% of sales in the first half; IONIQ 5 up 9% on the year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported its best-ever June total sales of 77,555 units, an 11% increase compared with June 2025. This result contributed to Hyundai's record-setting performance for both the second quarter and first half of 2026.

Record June results were achieved for several models and segments, including Santa Fe HEV (+12%), Sonata HEV (+246%), Tucson HEV (+14%), the Tucson overall (+20%) and Elantra N (+18%). Hybrid vehicles were the primary driver of total sales growth during the month increasing 74%.

Q2 and First Half Performance

Hyundai delivered its best-ever second quarter total sales performance with sales increasing 4%. In Q2, record results were led by Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Sonata HEV and Tucson HEV, along with the Sonata and Tucson families. Hybrid vehicle sales (+71%) reached all-time highs for the quarter, reinforcing sustained consumer demand for fuel-efficient powertrains.

Hyundai sold an all-time record of 450,568 total units in the first half of 2026, a 3% increase compared to the first half of 2025.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights June Performance

"June capped off a record-setting month and delivered the strongest quarter and first half in Hyundai Motor America history," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This growth was driven by broad-based demand across our portfolio, with strong contributions from both our core SUV and sedan lineup and continued gains in hybrids. These results reinforce the effectiveness of our balanced lineup and our ability to scale the products customers are choosing today and a strong partnership with our dealer network."

June Total Sales Summary



Jun-26 Jun-25 % Chg Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Hyundai 77,555 69,702 +11 % 245,180 235,726 +4 % 450,568 439,280 +3 %

June Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Motor America Appoints Steven Yandura as VP of U.S. National Sales: Hyundai named Steven Yandura to lead national sales, signaling a strategic focus on accelerating retail performance and strengthening dealer alignment.

Hyundai named Steven Yandura to lead national sales, signaling a strategic focus on accelerating retail performance and strengthening dealer alignment. Hyundai Publishes 2026 Sustainability Report: The latest sustainability report details Hyundai's progress on environmental goals, electrification, and social impact, reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible business practices.

The latest sustainability report details Hyundai's progress on environmental goals, electrification, and social impact, reinforcing its long-term commitment to responsible business practices. Hyundai Earns Three Segment Wins in J.D. Power 2026 Initial Quality Study: Hyundai achieved segment-topping performances that reinforce strong quality and reliability credentials across key models.

Hyundai achieved segment-topping performances that reinforce strong quality and reliability credentials across key models. Hyundai Earns Five Spots on Cars.com American-Made Index: Five Hyundai models earned placements on Cars.com's American-Made Index, highlighting the brand's significant U.S. manufacturing footprint and domestic economic impact.

Five Hyundai models earned placements on Cars.com's American-Made Index, highlighting the brand's significant U.S. manufacturing footprint and domestic economic impact. Palisade, Santa Fe, IONIQ 5 Named to KBB 2026 Best Family Cars : Palisade, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 were recognized among KBB's best for families, showcasing Hyundai's blend of safety, practicality, technology and overall value.

: Palisade, Santa Fe and IONIQ 5 were recognized among KBB's best for families, showcasing Hyundai's blend of safety, practicality, technology and overall value. Hyundai Debuts First-Ever BET Awards Sponsorship: Hyundai debuted its first BET Awards sponsorship, expanding cultural relevance and reaching diverse audiences through high-profile entertainment partnerships.

Hyundai debuted its first BET Awards sponsorship, expanding cultural relevance and reaching diverse audiences through high-profile entertainment partnerships. Hyundai Launches 2026 Kona Campaign Featuring Regina Hall: The new Kona campaign starring Regina Hall highlights confidence, individuality, and the model's bold design to connect with a younger, lifestyle-driven audience.

The new Kona campaign starring Regina Hall highlights confidence, individuality, and the model's bold design to connect with a younger, lifestyle-driven audience. Hyundai Announces Record Mobility, Robotics Plan for FIFA World Cup: Hyundai unveiled its most ambitious World Cup mobility plan to date, deploying advanced robotics and transport solutions to elevate fan and event experiences.

Hyundai unveiled its most ambitious World Cup mobility plan to date, deploying advanced robotics and transport solutions to elevate fan and event experiences. Hyundai Expands FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign into Gaming with Epic Games: Hyundai is bringing its World Cup campaign into gaming via Epic Games, engaging new audiences through immersive digital experiences tied to football culture.

Hyundai is bringing its World Cup campaign into gaming via Epic Games, engaging new audiences through immersive digital experiences tied to football culture. Hyundai Launches Stage-Based Voting Platform for FIFA World Cup 2026: Hyundai introduced a new fan voting platform tied to tournament stages, designed to deepen engagement and drive interactive participation.

Hyundai introduced a new fan voting platform tied to tournament stages, designed to deepen engagement and drive interactive participation. Hyundai, FIFA Museum Launch "Legacies of Champions" Fan Experience at Rockefeller Center: Hyundai partnered with the FIFA Museum to launch a fan-focused exhibit celebrating football history and culture during the World Cup buildup.

Hyundai partnered with the FIFA Museum to launch a fan-focused exhibit celebrating football history and culture during the World Cup buildup. Hyundai, Hope on Wheels Invest $500K in Rady Children's Health OC: Hyundai and its nonprofit arm committed funding to pediatric research and care, reinforcing a longstanding focus on child health initiatives.

Hyundai and its nonprofit arm committed funding to pediatric research and care, reinforcing a longstanding focus on child health initiatives. Hyundai Powers Cross-Country Dog Rescue Mission with IONIQ 9: Hyundai supported a cross-country rescue mission using the all-electric IONIQ 9, demonstrating real-world EV capability and purpose-driven mobility.

Hyundai supported a cross-country rescue mission using the all-electric IONIQ 9, demonstrating real-world EV capability and purpose-driven mobility. Hyundai Alabama Team Donates to Heart of Alabama Food Bank: Hyundai employees and its Alabama plant contributed to local hunger relief efforts, reflecting ongoing community engagement and corporate citizenship.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jun-26 Jun-25 % Chg Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Chg 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Chg Elantra 15,179 12,412 +22 % 46,776 41,278 +13 % 79,839 74,768 +7 % Ioniq 5 2,335 3,172 -26 % 10,940 10,481 +4 % 20,730 19,092 +9 % Ioniq 6 38 701 -95 % 412 3,004 -86 % 1,241 6,322 -80 % Ioniq 9 857 711 +21 % 2,868 1,013 +183 % 4,858 1,013 +380 % Kona 6,036 7,117 -15 % 18,778 22,810 -18 % 36,169 39,828 -9 % Palisade 11,336 9,253 +23 % 35,749 30,962 +15 % 63,453 57,197 +11 % Santa Cruz 1,767 2,048 -14 % 5,437 7,573 -28 % 9,981 14,221 -30 % Santa Fe 10,382 10,230 +1 % 30,660 33,677 -9 % 64,003 65,078 -2 % Sonata 6,949 5,095 +36 % 22,510 17,189 +31 % 37,057 32,986 +12 % Tucson 19,581 16,378 +20 % 62,186 58,337 +7 % 117,612 113,310 +4 % Venue 3,095 2,584 +20 % 8,864 9,400 -6 % 15,625 15,463 +1 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America