Surventis launches as an independent global leader in automotive coatings and surface treatment

Surventis, formerly BASF Coatings, today launched as an independent company, backed by global investment firm Carlyle in partnership with QIA, with BASF holding a 40 percent stake

With around €3.9 billion in annual sales, around 10,700 employees and more than 42,000 customers, Surventis ranks among the world's leading suppliers of coatings and surface treatment solutions

Surventis will strategically focus on reliability, quality, service, and performance for its customers Surventis, formerly BASF Coatings, today launched as an independent company, completing its carve-out from BASF. With around €3.9 billion in annual sales and around 10,700 employees, Surventis is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive coatings and surface treatment solutions. The business is majority-owned by funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) in partnership with Qatar Investment Authority. BASF holds a 40% stake in Surventis.



The Surventis corporate brand was unveiled today. The identity reflects a business built on superior science, a constant drive to innovate, and the momentum to act as a newly independent company, shaping the industry through technological leadership and close collaboration with its partners. The company's new website is now live at www.surventiscoatings.com.



With a new name and brand identity, Surventis will continue to develop, produce, and market coatings and surface treatment solutions for industrial, automotive, and refinish customers worldwide. Its portfolio spans well-known brands such as Chemetall, Glasurit, and R-M, delivering high-performance and sustainable solutions.



Built on deep expertise and decades of trusted relationships, Surventis serves more than 42,000 customers across over 140 countries from a network of more than 30 production and development sites, anchored by its headquarters in Muenster, Germany, which hosts the world's largest integrated paint manufacturing site.



Positioned to become the leading coatings technology company



As a standalone company, Surventis will operate with greater speed, agility, and focus. Carlyle will support the business through targeted investments in its global capabilities and local operations, drawing on its track record in carving out and building standalone industrial companies. Surventis will strategically focus on entrepreneurship, performance, and growth - helping customers succeed in today's demanding and fast-evolving markets.



"Today marks an exciting new chapter for Surventis and for all of our employees around the world," said Jens Luehring, Chief Executive Officer of Surventis. "I want to thank the entire team whose dedication and hard work have brought us to this milestone. We are building on more than 130 years of coatings expertise and some of the most trusted brands in the industry as we begin our journey as an independent company. Our customers will benefit from a faster, more focused partner, with our full attention on the surfaces they make and sell. Their success is our success. We are already a leader in this industry, and our ambition is clear: to become the leading coatings technology company."



"As an independent company, Surventis is exceptionally well-positioned to accelerate innovation, deepen customer partnerships, and capture global growth opportunities. We are looking forward to supporting Jens, and the Surventis management team in their next chapter," said Tanaka Maswoswe, Partner at Carlyle.



Surventis will continue to operate with the same products, technologies, brands and technical teams that customers rely on today. The portfolio across all three businesses remains unchanged, ensuring continuity in reliability, quality and service.



Experienced Management Team



Surventis will be led by its Executive Committee, headed by Chief Executive Officer Jens Luehring. Joining the Executive Committee are Chief Financial Officer Michael Pontzen and Chief Transformation Officer Ewout van Jarwaarde. Together with Nils Lessmann, Executive Vice President Operations Mobility/Refinish, and the leaders of the company's three business units - Frank Naber, Executive Vice President Surface Treatment, Patrick Zhao, Executive Vice President Mobility Coatings, and Steve Arndt, Executive Vice President Refinish Coatings - they form an experienced and complementary Executive Committee, combining fresh external perspective with strong business continuity.







About Surventis (formerly BASF Coatings)



For more than 130 years, Surventis' science and passion have gone into preparing, protecting and sealing metals and plastics across industries, finishing new vehicles with vibrant colors, and repairing them with an exact shade match. Through brands including Chemetall, Glasurit, and R-M, Surventis works side by side with more than 42,000 customers in over 140 countries, finding answers to their most complex surface challenges. The company employs around 10,700 people, generated sales of about €3.9 billion in 2025, and is headquartered in Muenster, Germany. Surventis is owned by funds managed by Carlyle, with BASF holding a 40 percent stake. For more information, visit www.surventiscoatings.com.