DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of ~8% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing global burden of cancer and the rising demand for preclinical oncology research. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing in-vivo studies to specialized CROs to accelerate drug development while reducing operational costs. Advancements in immuno-oncology, targeted therapies, and cell and gene therapies are further expanding the need for sophisticated animal models and translational research services. Additionally, growing R&D investments, a strong oncology pipeline, and the adoption of personalized medicine are expected to sustain market expansion over the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading oncology-based in-vivo CRO companies' market shares, challenges, oncology-based in-vivo CRO market drivers, barriers, trends, and key oncology-based in-vivo CRO companies in the market.

Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Summary

2025 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Size: USD 1.5 Billion

USD 1.5 Billion 2034 Projected Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Size: USD 3.2 Billion

USD 3.2 Billion Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 8%

8% Largest Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market: North America

North America Largest Indication Segment: Solid Tumors Category

Solid Tumors Category Key Companies in the Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market: Charles River Laboratories, Crown Bioscience, WuXi AppTec, Labcorp Drug Development, Eurofins Scientific, ICON plc, Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory, Evotec SE, Champions Oncology, MI Bioresearch, Xentech, Syneos Health, IQVIA, Medpace, Pentagrit, Inotiv, and others

To read more about the latest highlights related to the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market, get a snapshot of the key highlights @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/oncology-based-in-vivo-cro-market

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market

Rising Global Cancer Burden: The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer worldwide are driving demand for innovative oncology therapies. This has led pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expand preclinical and translational research activities, boosting the need for specialized in-vivo CRO services.

The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer worldwide are driving demand for innovative oncology therapies. This has led pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expand preclinical and translational research activities, boosting the need for specialized in-vivo CRO services. Growing Oncology Drug Development Pipeline: A significant proportion of the global drug development pipeline is focused on oncology, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, ADCs, cell therapies, and gene therapies. The growing number of candidates entering preclinical evaluation is increasing demand for in-vivo efficacy and safety studies.

A significant proportion of the global drug development pipeline is focused on oncology, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, ADCs, cell therapies, and gene therapies. The growing number of candidates entering preclinical evaluation is increasing demand for in-vivo efficacy and safety studies. Increasing Outsourcing of R&D Activities: Drug developers are increasingly outsourcing preclinical oncology research to CROs to reduce costs, accelerate timelines, and access specialized expertise. This trend enables sponsors to focus on core competencies while leveraging CRO capabilities for in-vivo studies.

Drug developers are increasingly outsourcing preclinical oncology research to CROs to reduce costs, accelerate timelines, and access specialized expertise. This trend enables sponsors to focus on core competencies while leveraging CRO capabilities for in-vivo studies. Advancements in Animal Models and Research Technologies: The development of sophisticated tumor xenograft, patient-derived xenograft (PDX), syngeneic, and humanized mouse models has enhanced the predictive value of preclinical studies. These advanced models are driving greater utilization of specialized oncology-focused CRO services.

The development of sophisticated tumor xenograft, patient-derived xenograft (PDX), syngeneic, and humanized mouse models has enhanced the predictive value of preclinical studies. These advanced models are driving greater utilization of specialized oncology-focused CRO services. Expansion of Immuno-Oncology and Precision Medicine Research: The rapid growth of immunotherapies and personalized treatment approaches requires complex in-vivo validation and biomarker studies. CROs with expertise in these areas are experiencing increased demand from drug developers seeking robust preclinical data.

The rapid growth of immunotherapies and personalized treatment approaches requires complex in-vivo validation and biomarker studies. CROs with expertise in these areas are experiencing increased demand from drug developers seeking robust preclinical data. Increasing Investments in Oncology R&D: Rising funding from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, venture capital investors, and government agencies is accelerating oncology research programs. Higher R&D spending directly supports greater outsourcing of in-vivo research services.

Rising funding from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, venture capital investors, and government agencies is accelerating oncology research programs. Higher R&D spending directly supports greater outsourcing of in-vivo research services. Demand for Faster Drug Development Timelines: Competitive market dynamics and the need to address unmet medical needs are pressuring companies to shorten development cycles. CROs help streamline preclinical research through established infrastructure, experienced personnel, and standardized processes.

Competitive market dynamics and the need to address unmet medical needs are pressuring companies to shorten development cycles. CROs help streamline preclinical research through established infrastructure, experienced personnel, and standardized processes. Growth of Biopharmaceutical and Emerging Biotech Companies: The increasing number of small and mid-sized biotech firms with limited in-house research capabilities is driving reliance on CRO partnerships. These companies often depend on external providers for comprehensive in-vivo oncology testing.

The increasing number of small and mid-sized biotech firms with limited in-house research capabilities is driving reliance on CRO partnerships. These companies often depend on external providers for comprehensive in-vivo oncology testing. Improved Regulatory Support for Cancer Therapies: Expedited regulatory pathways for breakthrough oncology treatments are encouraging companies to advance candidates more rapidly through development. This has increased demand for high-quality preclinical data generated by specialized CROs.

Expedited regulatory pathways for breakthrough oncology treatments are encouraging companies to advance candidates more rapidly through development. This has increased demand for high-quality preclinical data generated by specialized CROs. Rising Adoption of Personalized and Targeted Therapies: The shift toward biomarker-driven and genetically targeted treatments requires extensive in-vivo validation across diverse tumor models. This trend is creating sustained demand for specialized oncology CRO services capable of supporting precision medicine programs.

Get a sneak peek at the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market dynamics @ Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Trends

Regional Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market, accounting for approximately 45% of the global market in 2025.

The region's leadership is driven by the presence of major contract research organizations, including Charles River Laboratories and Labcorp Drug Development, as well as a mature pharmaceutical and biotechnology landscape.

Significant investments in oncology research, supported by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, continue to fuel innovation and drug development activities.

Furthermore, the growing oncology pipeline, widespread utilization of advanced preclinical models, including patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and humanized models, and the early adoption of cutting-edge research technologies strengthen the region's position.

The market is also supported by a robust regulatory environment overseen by the FDA and an increasing trend among biopharmaceutical companies to outsource preclinical oncology studies, reinforcing North America's dominance in the market.

Europe

The European oncology-focused in-vivo CRO market is experiencing robust and consistent expansion, supported by the increasing incidence of cancer, a growing preference for outsourcing among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the region's advanced research ecosystem.

This market growth is primarily driven by the increasing complexity of oncology drug development pipelines, which demand sophisticated in-vivo models, including xenograft and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, to assess therapeutic efficacy, safety, and translational potential.

In addition, pharmaceutical and biotech organizations across Europe are increasingly relying on CROs for preclinical in-vivo studies to optimize costs, accelerate development timelines, and access specialized scientific capabilities without investing heavily in internal infrastructure.

The market is further supported by substantial public funding and collaborative research programs, including Horizon Europe and various public-private partnerships, which continue to advance translational cancer research and stimulate demand for outsourced services.

Key markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France remain at the forefront owing to strong R&D spending, supportive regulatory environments, and the presence of leading CROs, including Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Evotec SE, and ICON plc.

Moreover, Europe's rigorous regulatory requirements and well-established ethical standards governing animal research contribute to the reliability and international acceptance of preclinical data generated in the region, reinforcing its attractiveness as a global outsourcing hub despite comparatively higher operating costs.

Rising investments in precision medicine, immuno-oncology, and targeted cancer therapies are also increasing the need for advanced in-vivo oncology models, creating additional growth opportunities for CRO providers.

Collectively, ongoing scientific advancements, stringent regulatory oversight, strong research collaborations, and expanding outsourcing activities are expected to sustain the long-term growth trajectory of the European oncology in-vivo CRO market.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a key engine of growth for the oncology-based in-vivo CRO (CDMO) market, supported by a combination of cost competitiveness, a rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical sector, and continuous advancements in research capabilities.

Major markets such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing increased oncology research activity, fueled by the growing burden of cancer and the need for innovative treatment approaches.

Compared with North America and Europe, APAC offers more economical research and development services, prompting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide to outsource preclinical oncology studies, including in-vivo evaluations, to regional CROs and CDMOs.

In parallel, government initiatives promoting life sciences innovation through financial support, favorable regulatory policies, and the development of biotechnology clusters are strengthening the region's drug development ecosystem.

APAC also benefits from its large and genetically diverse patient population, providing valuable opportunities for translational research and precision oncology programs.

The region's competitive position has been further reinforced by the growing technical expertise of organizations such as WuXi AppTec, Pharmaron, and Syngene International, particularly in sophisticated in-vivo oncology models such as xenograft and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) platforms.

Furthermore, rising clinical trial volumes, strategic partnerships between industry stakeholders, and the adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in preclinical research are accelerating market development, positioning APAC as one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions within the global oncology-based in-vivo CRO (CDMO) industry.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market, get a snapshot of the Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market

In January 2026, Taconic Biosciences announced the acquisition of TransCure BioServices SAS, a provider of preclinical research services using humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. This acquisition enabled Taconic to establish a unified global platform offering end-to-end solutions, including humanized models, cohort generation, and in vivo studies. The integration combined Taconic's expertise in genetically engineered and humanized mouse models with TransCure's capabilities in translational pharmacology, immune profiling, and advanced imaging, thereby enhancing support for oncology and immuno-oncology research.

announced the acquisition of TransCure BioServices SAS, a provider of preclinical research services using humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. This acquisition enabled Taconic to establish a unified global platform offering end-to-end solutions, including humanized models, cohort generation, and in vivo studies. The integration combined Taconic's expertise in genetically engineered and humanized mouse models with TransCure's capabilities in translational pharmacology, immune profiling, and advanced imaging, thereby enhancing support for oncology and immuno-oncology research. In January 2026, Charles River Laboratories joined the EU-backed EASYGEN Consortium to improve CAR-T therapy delivery by developing an automated, hospital-based platform aimed at producing treatments within 24 hours, reducing delays associated with centralized manufacturing. As part of this initiative, the company contributed its expertise through a 3D ex vivo screening platform, utilizing its patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model biobank and advanced imaging technologies.

joined the EU-backed EASYGEN Consortium to improve CAR-T therapy delivery by developing an automated, hospital-based platform aimed at producing treatments within 24 hours, reducing delays associated with centralized manufacturing. As part of this initiative, the company contributed its expertise through a 3D ex vivo screening platform, utilizing its patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model biobank and advanced imaging technologies. In May 2025, Crown Bioscience entered a strategic collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine to co-develop and validate PDX models, strengthening preclinical support for oncology drug discovery.

entered a strategic collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine to co-develop and validate PDX models, strengthening preclinical support for oncology drug discovery. In March 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its oncology capabilities by acquiring Cognate BioServices, enhancing its PDX modeling and cell therapy development platform.

What is an Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO?

An oncology-focused in vivo contract research organization (CRO) is a specialized preclinical research service provider that supports the development of cancer therapeutics through animal-based studies. These CROs offer a broad range of services, including efficacy evaluation in xenograft, syngeneic, patient-derived xenograft (PDX), and genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs), as well as pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD), biomarker, toxicology, and mechanism-of-action studies. By leveraging validated tumor models and advanced imaging and analytical capabilities, oncology-based in vivo CROs enable pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic organizations to assess the safety, efficacy, and translational potential of novel cancer therapies such as targeted therapies, immunotherapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell and gene therapies, and oncolytic viruses. Their expertise helps accelerate drug development timelines, reduce research costs, and improve the probability of clinical success by generating robust preclinical data that support regulatory submissions and clinical trial initiation.

Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023-2034 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market CAGR ~8% Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Size by 2034 USD 3.2 Billion Key Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Companies Charles River Laboratories, Crown Bioscience, WuXi AppTec, Labcorp Drug Development, Eurofins Scientific, ICON plc, Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory, Evotec SE, Champions Oncology, MI Bioresearch, Xentech, Syneos Health, IQVIA, Medpace, Pentagrit, Inotiv, and others

Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Assessment

Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Segmentation Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Segmentation By Indication: Solid Tumors, Blood Cancer, and Others Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Segmentation By Model Type: Xenograft Models, Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models, Syngeneic Models, and Others Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Segmentation By Animal Model: Rodent Models and Non-Rodent Models Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Segmentation By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Others Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Report Introduction 2 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Executive Summary 3 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market share by 2034? Click to get a snapshot of the Oncology-Based In-Vivo CRO Market Size

Related Reports

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer diagnostics companies, including Pillar Biosciences, Inc., Hologic Inc., CD Genomics, Natera, Inc., Agendia Inc., Biodesix Inc., INOVIQ Ltd., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Abbott, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, Guardant Health, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, and others.

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key blood cancer diagnostics companies, including BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invivoscribe, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inivata Ltd., Lucence Health Inc., BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Xian Tianlong Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Cepheid, Abingdon Health, and others.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key prostate cancer diagnostics companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott., MDx Health, Siemens Healthcare, OPKO Health, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD., BIOCEPT, INC., Proteomedix, A3P Biomedical AB, GE HealthCare., Soteria Medical BV, Bio-Techne., Indica Labs, Inc., miR Scientific, MINOMIC, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and others.

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics companies, including Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Epigenomics AG, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd., Clinical Genomics Technologies, VolitionRx Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-oncology-based-in-vivo-cro-market-to-accelerate-substantially-at-a-cagr-of-8-by-2034--delveinsight-302815752.html