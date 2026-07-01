There Is No Place Like ALYZE: Why Health Experts Say Utah's New Integrated Wellness Club Is in a Category of Its Own

Combining a CLIA-certified on-site laboratory, functional medicine, luxury fitness, precision medicine, full recovery services, and aesthetic wellness under one roof, ALYZE opens in Bountiful as something the consumer health market has not seen before

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / The wellness industry is full of excellent individual services. Luxury gyms that deliver serious fitness. Functional medicine clinics that go deeper than a standard physical. Recovery studios with world-class equipment. Hormone clinics that specialize in what primary care will not touch. Medspas that handle aesthetics and skin health. Longevity centers focused on the long game.

What has never existed until now is a single place where all of these operate not just in proximity but as one fully integrated, data-driven system where every element informs every other, and where the whole thing is accountable to producing documented results for each individual member.

ALYZE is that place.

Jacob Rogers, the company's founder and CEO, describes the gap that made it necessary to build something entirely new.

"We've all lived in our bodies our entire lives, and yet most of us are still left guessing about what's actually driving how we feel," Rogers said. "That's why health so often turns into trial and error. There are hundreds of thousands of protocols out there, but most of them weren't designed for you. They were designed to sell you something. What people really need is one protocol. Their protocol."

The Team Behind a Category of One

ALYZE was built by what the company calls an unprecedented coalition of professionals spanning athletics, medicine, and business, a combination that gives the platform credibility across every pillar it integrates.

The founding and advisory network includes Rogers, who previously scaled a wellness technology brand to $40 million in revenue and brings deep experience in health systems design. Dr. Matt Moore, a faculty member in Health and Kinesiology at the University of Utah and a high-performance coach within U of U Health, shapes the platform's approach to integrated human performance. Dr. Jerry Chidester, one of Utah's leading plastic surgeons, serves as an advisor and investor. Chase Hansen, whose NFL career included stints with the Buccaneers and Saints following his time at the University of Utah, is an investor and advocate. Tyler Leith built New Zealand's largest fitness franchise from the ground up while competing professionally in rugby. Jackson Cluff, a current New York Mets player, and Mikayla Cluff, a professional soccer player and BYU coach, are both investors in the Bountiful location. Jaxon Munns, an attorney and ALYZE investor, rounds out a team that spans elite sport, academic medicine, and professional life.

Dr. Moore has spoken about what the platform makes possible.

"ALYZE has a real opportunity to bring true holistic development and training to the public, something that honestly feels unprecedented," Moore said. "Performance psychology is a huge piece of that. What this will allow members to see, in a very real way, is just how important it is to consistently and intentionally train mental skills, not just physical ones. I'm genuinely grateful and fired up to be a part of building something like this."

Chase Hansen described what motivated his involvement.

"My health, both mental and physical, is everything to me, and I know firsthand how difficult it is to truly take both a proactive and holistic approach to personal health," Hansen said. "Before now, it was nearly impossible to genuinely be able to know what was going on with my body consistently and have the resources available to help get my brain and body what they need. I'm very excited to be a part of a brand and mission that is doing just that, improving the quality of human health and wellbeing."

Jackson Cluff described what separates ALYZE from anything he experienced even at the professional level.

"As a professional baseball player, I had access to things most people don't: team doctors, recovery equipment, nutritionists, performance coaches, regular bloodwork. Everything was tracked and coordinated. And it makes a real difference. What frustrated me was knowing that none of that was available to everyday people in a way that actually made sense or was affordable. That's why I'm so proud to be a part of building ALYZE. We're not cutting corners or offering a watered-down version of what elite athletes get. We're building the real thing, a complete fitness and recovery facility, functional medicine practitioners, regular biomarker testing, and personalized health plans, all in a model that's designed to work for real people with real budgets."

Why This Is a Category of Its Own

Established brands like Equinox and Lifetime Fitness have expanded their wellness programming in recent years. Boutique concepts like OrangeTheory and Burn Boot Camp have built devoted followings around community and consistency. Digital platforms like Function Health have brought diagnostic testing closer to everyday consumers. Each of these addresses a real need. None of them connects the full range of what integrated health optimization actually requires.

At ALYZE, the bloodwork informs the fitness plan. The fitness data informs the recovery protocols. The hormone panel informs the nutrition strategy. The metabolic testing informs the weight loss approach. The mental performance baseline informs the stress management work. Nothing operates in isolation because nothing in the human body operates in isolation.

The platform integrates six connected pillars: fitness and performance, precision and functional medicine, recovery and wellness, mental performance, an on-site medical laboratory, and a full-service medspa. Within those pillars, members access comprehensive blood analysis, DEXA scan body composition imaging, VO2 max testing, hormone testing including testosterone, cortisol, and thyroid panels, metabolic testing and resting metabolic rate assessment, peptide therapy, testosterone therapy, hormone replacement therapy, GLP-1 and medically supervised weight loss programs, IV therapy including vitamin IV drips and glutathione IV, cold plunge, infrared sauna, Finnish sauna, red light therapy, PEMF therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, massage, skin rejuvenation therapy, anti-aging treatments, PRP therapy, PRP facials, microneedling, Botox, chemical peels, and laser treatments, all within one membership, all connected through one system.

The On-Site CLIA-Certified Laboratory

One aspect of the ALYZE model that has no equivalent in the consumer wellness market is its on-site CLIA-certified laboratory. Members can have bloodwork drawn, receive results in approximately 30 minutes, consult a practitioner, and begin their personalized plan, all within a single visit. There is no waiting several days for results from a separate provider. No navigating between a clinic and a gym. The complete diagnostic-to-protocol journey happens under one roof in one appointment.

This capability tracks hundreds of health markers and forms the clinical foundation of everything ALYZE does. It is also what makes the platform's accountability commitment possible in a way no other consumer wellness facility currently matches.

The Accountability Commitment

ALYZE commits to documented, measurable progress for every member. Repeat diagnostics, metabolic testing, hormone testing, and body composition tracking throughout the membership create a continuous feedback loop between what a member is doing and whether it is producing change. If a protocol is not delivering improvement in the agreed-upon health markers, it is adjusted or removed.

"If it's not moving your numbers, it doesn't stay in your plan," Rogers said. "You stop wasting effort and start doing what counts."

In a wellness industry that has historically been far better at selling access than delivering outcomes, ALYZE places data-driven accountability at the center of its model.

Local Demand and What Comes Next

For health-conscious professionals in Davis County searching for a functional medicine clinic, a luxury gym, a wellness center, a weight loss clinic, a hormone clinic, a longevity clinic, an anti-aging clinic, an integrative medicine clinic, or a men's health clinic, ALYZE is the only place in Utah where all of these exist under one roof as one connected system.

Additional locations are in development in Draper and Utah County, with nationwide franchise opportunities expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The ALYZE+ App, currently in development, will extend biomarker tracking and personalized protocol recommendations to members nationally in late 2026.

About ALYZE

ALYZE is a fully integrated luxury health club and wellness platform based in Bountiful, Utah, combining functional medicine, comprehensive lab testing, hormone optimization, medically supervised weight loss, IV therapy, luxury fitness, reformer pilates, cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and a full-service medspa within one coordinated membership. The platform delivers measurable health outcomes through data-driven protocols, repeat diagnostics, and practitioner-guided care. The Bountiful flagship opens in May 2026, with additional locations planned across Utah and nationally.

Learn more at https://www.alyze.health



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SOURCE: ALYZE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/there-is-no-place-like-alyze-why-health-experts-say-utahs-new-integra-1185098