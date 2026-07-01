BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



1 July 2026

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2026 of 7.45 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 12 August 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 10 July 2026 (ex-dividend date is 9 July 2026).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 June 2026 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 595.98 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432