Samoa, Oceania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of ANSEM (The Black Bull) on July 1. ANSEM/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

ANSEM is a transparent, community-driven memecoin on Solana built around one creed: charge forward no matter what. The project is frontend-first and fully verifiable. Its website reads live on-chain and market data directly from Solana, including price, liquidity, volume, market cap, and holder distribution, so anyone can audit the claims with no login and no user-data collection. Beyond the token, it offers an Ansem-call Radar, non-custodial community liquidity Pods on PumpSwap, and a browser-based meme terminal.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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Source: HTX