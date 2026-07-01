Priority Tire Joins Cosmo Tires to Take on Blood Cancer

Tire retailers set aside their rivalry for a greater cause. Priority Tire is proud to support Blood Cancer United with every set of Cosmo tires sold. Tire retailers set aside their rivalry for a greater cause. Priority Tire is proud to support Blood Cancer United with every set of Cosmo tires sold.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Priority Tire has proudly partnered with Cosmo Tires to support Blood Cancer United, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to blood cancer. Today, the companies launched the "Give for More Life (and Moments)" campaign, donating $20 for every set of four Cosmo tires purchased at PriorityTire.com. Proceeds will help advance the organisation's mission to cure blood cancer and improve the lives of patients and their families.

Founded in 1949, Blood Cancer United, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, has invested more than $2 billion in research and treatment advancements, while providing free education and support services to patients and families facing more than 100 types of blood cancer.

The commitment is already producing results. On June 7, Cosmo Tires and a team of retail partners completed the 100-mile America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride along the shores of Lake Tahoe, finishing as fifth among fundraising teams in the country and raising more than $141,000 for Blood Cancer United.

What made this experience unconventional was who showed up. Online tire retailers that compete for the same customers every day chose to unite around the same cause. When Cosmo Tires launched "Give for More Life (and Moments)," those same rivals became partners, pooling their reach and resources to raise money for Blood Cancer United. Priority Tire was honored to be a part of it.

"For me, this cause is deeply personal," said Mark Lindsey, Chief Strategy Officer of Cosmo Tires. "My sister was only eight when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the second time, in 2002." This year, Lindsey and CEO Tony Gonzalez, who has lost both his grandmother and father to blood cancer, built this campaign to go beyond a single company and invited partners across the industry to join them. Priority Tire was proud to answer that call.

The dedication does not stop at one ride. Blood Cancer United is working toward the bold goal of to enable patients with blood cancer to gain more than one million years of life by 2040, and Priority Tire is committed to helping achieve that goal.

"When Cosmo asked us, there was nothing to think about," said Dimitri Chernyak, CEO of Priority Tire. "Nearly everyone knows someone whose life has been impacted by blood cancer. Saying yes was the easy part. The real work comes next. Keep going until families get back the years that this disease tries to take."

Every set of Cosmo tires sold through prioritytire.com in July now carries a small part of that promise.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire shop headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Operating for more than 20 years, the company maintains multiple warehouses across the U.S. and offers tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs, light trucks, EVs, classic cars, and specialty vehicles. For more information, visit PriorityTire.com.

About Cosmo Tires:

Founded in 1995, Cosmo Tires is a leading lifestyle brand offering a wide selection of high-quality tires, including performance, passenger, off-road, light truck, van, trailer, and truck tires. Known for its superior quality and great value, Cosmo Tires focuses on innovation, regularly improving tire design with premium materials and advanced manufacturing methods. All products are produced in environmentally friendly facilities, demonstrating the commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit CosmoTires.com.

About Blood Cancer United:

Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organisation has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalised support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

Contact:

Anna Fodor

610-776-9433

SOURCE: Priority Tire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/priority-tire-joins-cosmo-tires-to-take-on-blood-cancer-1184549