Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

- RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever
- Best-ever June sales for Lexus division
- 33 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands
- TMNA June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent
PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2026 U.S. sales of 212,793 vehicles, up 10.1 percent on a volume basis and up 5.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to June 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 122,063, up 35.0 percent on a volume basis and up 29.6 percent on a DSR basis, representing 57.4 percent of total sales volume.
For the second quarter, TMNA reported sales of 673,971 vehicles, up 1.1 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 383,091, up 19.5 percent on a volume basis and up 19.5 percent on a DSR basis, representing 56.8 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted June sales of 183,627 vehicles, up 11.2 percent on a volume basis and up 6.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 585,211 vehicles, up 2.6 percent on a volume basis and up 2.6 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 29,166 vehicles, up 3.9 percent on a volume basis and down 0.3 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 88,760 vehicles, down 7.5 percent on a volume basis and down 7.5 percent on a DSR basis.
"Our second-quarter results reflect continued momentum across the Toyota and Lexus lineups," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "Strong demand and disciplined inventory management have fueled consistent gains versus a year ago, and accelerating interest in our electrified vehicles-with month-over-month growth throughout the quarter-reinforces that our multi-pathway approach is resonating. Combined with our commitment to affordability and a broad range of vehicles starting under $35,000, we're well-positioned to expand access to electrification while delivering value across every powertrain."
Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- Second quarter sales up 1.1 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 383,091, up 19.5 percent
- June sales up 10.1 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent
- 33 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands
- Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever
- All-time best-ever electrification mix at 61.4%
- Second quarter sales up 2.6 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 345,791, up 21.1 percent
- June sales up 11.2 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 110,627, up 38.0 percent
Lexus Division:
- Achieved an all-time best-ever June
- Second quarter sales down 7.5 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 37,300, up 6.5 percent
- June sales up 3.9 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 11,436, up 11.7 percent
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Derrick Brown
[email protected]
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
June 2026
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL %
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
212,793
193,209
5.7
10.1
1,243,391
1,236,600
0.5
0.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
183,627
165,135
6.8
11.2
1,073,679
1,057,634
1.5
1.5
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
29,166
28,074
-0.3
3.9
169,712
178,966
-5.2
-5.2
COROLLA
19,873
18,662
2.2
6.5
131,403
120,052
9.5
9.5
SUPRA
449
308
39.9
45.8
2,116
1,231
71.9
71.9
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
754
809
-10.5
-6.8
4,007
5,427
-26.2
-26.2
MIRAI
20
7
174.3
185.7
129
46
180.4
180.4
CROWN
656
922
-31.7
-28.9
5,152
5,054
1.9
1.9
PRIUS
4,029
3,684
5.0
9.4
19,518
33,845
-42.3
-42.3
CAMRY
31,573
25,335
19.6
24.6
179,044
155,330
15.3
15.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
57,354
49,727
10.7
15.3
341,371
320,987
6.4
6.4
|
IS
2,888
1,310
111.6
120.5
14,071
9,858
42.7
42.7
RC
3
94
-96.9
-96.8
237
805
-70.6
-70.6
ES
331
3,089
-89.7
-89.3
3,896
19,181
-79.7
-79.7
LS
1
67
-98.6
-98.5
146
691
-78.9
-78.9
LC
144
65
112.7
121.5
689
790
-12.8
-12.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
3,367
4,625
-30.1
-27.2
19,039
31,325
-39.2
-39.2
TOTAL TMNA CAR
60,721
54,352
7.2
11.7
360,410
352,312
2.3
2.3
C-HR BEV
1,594
0
0.0
0.0
3,748
2
187,300.0
187,300.0
BZ
1,953
1,223
53.3
59.7
17,553
9,249
89.8
89.8
BZ WOODLAND
294
0
0.0
0.0
554
0
0.0
0.0
RAV4
32,350
36,810
-15.6
-12.1
153,955
239,451
-35.7
-35.7
COROLLA CROSS
9,644
7,595
21.9
27.0
61,541
51,324
19.9
19.9
CROWN SIGNIA
1,728
1,077
54.0
60.4
11,231
12,282
-8.6
-8.6
VENZA
1
3
-68.0
-66.7
6
692
-99.1
-99.1
HIGHLANDER
3,941
5,071
-25.4
-22.3
32,059
30,056
6.7
6.7
GRAND HIGHLANDER
12,126
11,577
0.6
4.7
75,521
65,419
15.4
15.4
4RUNNER
12,981
5,754
116.6
125.6
72,320
30,013
141.0
141.0
SEQUOIA
2,457
2,126
10.9
15.6
13,939
12,222
14.0
14.0
LAND CRUISER
2,087
2,885
-30.6
-27.7
16,412
27,336
-40.0
-40.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
81,156
74,121
5.1
9.5
458,840
478,046
-4.0
-4.0
SIENNA
10,641
8,345
22.4
27.5
55,252
52,762
4.7
4.7
TACOMA
23,158
21,508
3.4
7.7
143,848
130,873
9.9
9.9
TUNDRA
11,318
11,434
-5.0
-1.0
74,368
74,966
-0.8
-0.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
34,476
32,942
0.5
4.7
218,216
205,839
6.0
6.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
126,273
115,408
5.0
9.4
732,308
736,647
-0.6
-0.6
UX
813
664
17.5
22.4
5,382
5,001
7.6
7.6
NX
5,781
6,227
-10.9
-7.2
30,763
38,253
-19.6
-19.6
RZ
1,004
763
26.3
31.6
7,814
3,779
106.8
106.8
RX
9,836
8,108
16.5
21.3
59,904
52,888
13.3
13.3
TX
5,301
4,729
7.6
12.1
28,112
25,147
11.8
11.8
GX
2,444
2,428
-3.4
0.7
14,981
18,893
-20.7
-20.7
LX
620
530
12.3
17.0
3,717
3,680
1.0
1.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
25,799
23,449
5.6
10.0
150,673
147,641
2.1
2.1
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
152,072
138,857
5.1
9.5
882,981
884,288
-0.1
-0.1
Selling Days
25
24
152
152
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
June 2026
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL%
2026
2025
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
1,825
2,421
-27.6
-24.6
11,785
26,221
-55.1
-55.1
TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID
2,204
1,263
67.5
74.5
7,733
7,624
1.4
1.4
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,157
3,288
-7.8
-4.0
23,731
27,554
-13.9
-13.9
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
31,573
25,333
19.6
24.6
179,033
155,289
15.3
15.3
TOYOTA MIRAI
20
7
174.3
185.7
129
46
180.4
180.4
TOYOTA CROWN
656
922
-31.7
-28.9
5,152
5,054
1.9
1.9
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
10,641
8,344
22.4
27.5
55,248
52,755
4.7
4.7
TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID
3,659
1,610
118.2
127.3
17,142
5,512
211.0
211.0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,242
2,032
5.9
10.3
22,894
15,378
48.9
48.9
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
6,645
5,431
17.5
22.4
44,280
31,481
40.7
40.7
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,457
2,126
10.9
15.6
13,939
12,222
14.0
14.0
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
2,087
2,885
-30.6
-27.7
16,412
27,336
-40.0
-40.0
TOYOTA BZ BEV
1,953
1,223
53.3
59.7
17,553
9,249
89.8
89.8
TOYOTA BZ WOODLAND BEV
294
0
0.0
0.0
554
0
0.0
0.0
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
27,774
14,565
83.1
90.7
118,016
95,813
23.2
23.2
TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID
4,554
633
590.7
619.4
14,775
11,357
30.1
30.1
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
1,932
1,922
-3.5
0.5
8,209
17,992
-54.4
-54.4
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
1,728
1,077
54.0
60.4
11,231
12,282
-8.6
-8.6
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
1
3
-68.0
-66.7
6
692
-99.1
-99.1
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
3,030
2,573
13.1
17.8
16,446
14,282
15.2
15.2
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,195
2,492
-15.4
-11.9
13,891
13,430
3.4
3.4
LEXUS ES HYBRID
3
1,629
-99.8
-99.8
160
8,509
-98.1
-98.1
LEXUS UX HYBRID
813
664
17.5
22.4
5,382
5,001
7.6
7.6
LEXUS LX HYBRID
338
243
33.5
39.1
1,872
1,158
61.7
61.7
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,515
2,668
-9.5
-5.7
15,137
15,450
-2.0
-2.0
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
747
380
88.7
96.6
5,813
4,230
37.4
37.4
LEXUS RZ BEV
1,004
763
26.3
31.6
7,814
3,779
106.8
106.8
LEXUS RX HYBRID
4,054
2,452
58.7
65.3
25,483
21,507
18.5
18.5
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
678
323
101.5
109.9
4,167
3,449
20.8
20.8
LEXUS TX HYBRID
1,086
1,028
1.4
5.6
5,623
4,364
28.8
28.8
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
196
85
121.4
130.6
750
427
75.6
75.6
LEXUS LS HYBRID
0
1
-100.0
-100.0
1
24
-95.8
-95.8
LEXUS LC HYBRID
2
1
92.0
100.0
5
7
-28.6
-28.6
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
122,063
90,387
29.6
35.0
670,367
609,475
10.0
10.0
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
110,627
80,150
32.5
38.0
598,160
541,570
10.4
10.4
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
11,436
10,237
7.2
11.7
72,207
67,905
6.3
6.3
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
57.4 %
46.8 %
53.9 %
49.3 %
Selling Days
25
24
152
152
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America