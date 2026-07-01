Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2026 U.S. Sales Results

RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever

Best-ever June sales for Lexus division

33 electrified vehicle options available between both Toyota and Lexus brands

TMNA June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent

PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2026 U.S. sales of 212,793 vehicles, up 10.1 percent on a volume basis and up 5.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to June 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 122,063, up 35.0 percent on a volume basis and up 29.6 percent on a DSR basis, representing 57.4 percent of total sales volume.

For the second quarter, TMNA reported sales of 673,971 vehicles, up 1.1 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2025. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 383,091, up 19.5 percent on a volume basis and up 19.5 percent on a DSR basis, representing 56.8 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted June sales of 183,627 vehicles, up 11.2 percent on a volume basis and up 6.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 585,211 vehicles, up 2.6 percent on a volume basis and up 2.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 29,166 vehicles, up 3.9 percent on a volume basis and down 0.3 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 88,760 vehicles, down 7.5 percent on a volume basis and down 7.5 percent on a DSR basis.

"Our second-quarter results reflect continued momentum across the Toyota and Lexus lineups," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America. "Strong demand and disciplined inventory management have fueled consistent gains versus a year ago, and accelerating interest in our electrified vehicles-with month-over-month growth throughout the quarter-reinforces that our multi-pathway approach is resonating. Combined with our commitment to affordability and a broad range of vehicles starting under $35,000, we're well-positioned to expand access to electrification while delivering value across every powertrain."

Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

Second quarter sales up 1.1 percent

Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 383,091, up 19.5 percent

June sales up 10.1 percent

June electrified vehicle sales of 122,063, up 35.0 percent

33 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands

Among the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

RAV4 Hybrid achieved an all-time best-ever

All-time best-ever electrification mix at 61.4%

Second quarter sales up 2.6 percent

Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 345,791, up 21.1 percent

June sales up 11.2 percent

June electrified vehicle sales of 110,627, up 38.0 percent

Lexus Division:

Achieved an all-time best-ever June

Second quarter sales down 7.5 percent

Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 37,300, up 6.5 percent

June sales up 3.9 percent

June electrified vehicle sales of 11,436, up 11.7 percent

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:

Derrick Brown

[email protected]

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY June 2026

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2026 2025 DSR % VOL % 2026 2025 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 212,793 193,209 5.7 10.1 1,243,391 1,236,600 0.5 0.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 183,627 165,135 6.8 11.2 1,073,679 1,057,634 1.5 1.5 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 29,166 28,074 -0.3 3.9 169,712 178,966 -5.2 -5.2 COROLLA 19,873 18,662 2.2 6.5 131,403 120,052 9.5 9.5 SUPRA 449 308 39.9 45.8 2,116 1,231 71.9 71.9 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 754 809 -10.5 -6.8 4,007 5,427 -26.2 -26.2 MIRAI 20 7 174.3 185.7 129 46 180.4 180.4 CROWN 656 922 -31.7 -28.9 5,152 5,054 1.9 1.9 PRIUS 4,029 3,684 5.0 9.4 19,518 33,845 -42.3 -42.3 CAMRY 31,573 25,335 19.6 24.6 179,044 155,330 15.3 15.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 57,354 49,727 10.7 15.3 341,371 320,987 6.4 6.4 IS 2,888 1,310 111.6 120.5 14,071 9,858 42.7 42.7 RC 3 94 -96.9 -96.8 237 805 -70.6 -70.6 ES 331 3,089 -89.7 -89.3 3,896 19,181 -79.7 -79.7 LS 1 67 -98.6 -98.5 146 691 -78.9 -78.9 LC 144 65 112.7 121.5 689 790 -12.8 -12.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 3,367 4,625 -30.1 -27.2 19,039 31,325 -39.2 -39.2 TOTAL TMNA CAR 60,721 54,352 7.2 11.7 360,410 352,312 2.3 2.3 C-HR BEV 1,594 0 0.0 0.0 3,748 2 187,300.0 187,300.0 BZ 1,953 1,223 53.3 59.7 17,553 9,249 89.8 89.8 BZ WOODLAND 294 0 0.0 0.0 554 0 0.0 0.0 RAV4 32,350 36,810 -15.6 -12.1 153,955 239,451 -35.7 -35.7 COROLLA CROSS 9,644 7,595 21.9 27.0 61,541 51,324 19.9 19.9 CROWN SIGNIA 1,728 1,077 54.0 60.4 11,231 12,282 -8.6 -8.6 VENZA 1 3 -68.0 -66.7 6 692 -99.1 -99.1 HIGHLANDER 3,941 5,071 -25.4 -22.3 32,059 30,056 6.7 6.7 GRAND HIGHLANDER 12,126 11,577 0.6 4.7 75,521 65,419 15.4 15.4 4RUNNER 12,981 5,754 116.6 125.6 72,320 30,013 141.0 141.0 SEQUOIA 2,457 2,126 10.9 15.6 13,939 12,222 14.0 14.0 LAND CRUISER 2,087 2,885 -30.6 -27.7 16,412 27,336 -40.0 -40.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 81,156 74,121 5.1 9.5 458,840 478,046 -4.0 -4.0 SIENNA 10,641 8,345 22.4 27.5 55,252 52,762 4.7 4.7 TACOMA 23,158 21,508 3.4 7.7 143,848 130,873 9.9 9.9 TUNDRA 11,318 11,434 -5.0 -1.0 74,368 74,966 -0.8 -0.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 34,476 32,942 0.5 4.7 218,216 205,839 6.0 6.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 126,273 115,408 5.0 9.4 732,308 736,647 -0.6 -0.6 UX 813 664 17.5 22.4 5,382 5,001 7.6 7.6 NX 5,781 6,227 -10.9 -7.2 30,763 38,253 -19.6 -19.6 RZ 1,004 763 26.3 31.6 7,814 3,779 106.8 106.8 RX 9,836 8,108 16.5 21.3 59,904 52,888 13.3 13.3 TX 5,301 4,729 7.6 12.1 28,112 25,147 11.8 11.8 GX 2,444 2,428 -3.4 0.7 14,981 18,893 -20.7 -20.7 LX 620 530 12.3 17.0 3,717 3,680 1.0 1.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 25,799 23,449 5.6 10.0 150,673 147,641 2.1 2.1 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 152,072 138,857 5.1 9.5 882,981 884,288 -0.1 -0.1 Selling Days 25 24



152 152



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY June 2026

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2026 2025 DSR % VOL% 2026 2025 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 1,825 2,421 -27.6 -24.6 11,785 26,221 -55.1 -55.1 TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID 2,204 1,263 67.5 74.5 7,733 7,624 1.4 1.4 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,157 3,288 -7.8 -4.0 23,731 27,554 -13.9 -13.9 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 31,573 25,333 19.6 24.6 179,033 155,289 15.3 15.3 TOYOTA MIRAI 20 7 174.3 185.7 129 46 180.4 180.4 TOYOTA CROWN 656 922 -31.7 -28.9 5,152 5,054 1.9 1.9 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 10,641 8,344 22.4 27.5 55,248 52,755 4.7 4.7 TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID 3,659 1,610 118.2 127.3 17,142 5,512 211.0 211.0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,242 2,032 5.9 10.3 22,894 15,378 48.9 48.9 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 6,645 5,431 17.5 22.4 44,280 31,481 40.7 40.7 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,457 2,126 10.9 15.6 13,939 12,222 14.0 14.0 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 2,087 2,885 -30.6 -27.7 16,412 27,336 -40.0 -40.0 TOYOTA BZ BEV 1,953 1,223 53.3 59.7 17,553 9,249 89.8 89.8 TOYOTA BZ WOODLAND BEV 294 0 0.0 0.0 554 0 0.0 0.0 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 27,774 14,565 83.1 90.7 118,016 95,813 23.2 23.2 TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 4,554 633 590.7 619.4 14,775 11,357 30.1 30.1 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1,932 1,922 -3.5 0.5 8,209 17,992 -54.4 -54.4 TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA 1,728 1,077 54.0 60.4 11,231 12,282 -8.6 -8.6 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 1 3 -68.0 -66.7 6 692 -99.1 -99.1 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 3,030 2,573 13.1 17.8 16,446 14,282 15.2 15.2 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,195 2,492 -15.4 -11.9 13,891 13,430 3.4 3.4 LEXUS ES HYBRID 3 1,629 -99.8 -99.8 160 8,509 -98.1 -98.1 LEXUS UX HYBRID 813 664 17.5 22.4 5,382 5,001 7.6 7.6 LEXUS LX HYBRID 338 243 33.5 39.1 1,872 1,158 61.7 61.7 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,515 2,668 -9.5 -5.7 15,137 15,450 -2.0 -2.0 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 747 380 88.7 96.6 5,813 4,230 37.4 37.4 LEXUS RZ BEV 1,004 763 26.3 31.6 7,814 3,779 106.8 106.8 LEXUS RX HYBRID 4,054 2,452 58.7 65.3 25,483 21,507 18.5 18.5 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 678 323 101.5 109.9 4,167 3,449 20.8 20.8 LEXUS TX HYBRID 1,086 1,028 1.4 5.6 5,623 4,364 28.8 28.8 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 196 85 121.4 130.6 750 427 75.6 75.6 LEXUS LS HYBRID 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 1 24 -95.8 -95.8 LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 1 92.0 100.0 5 7 -28.6 -28.6 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 122,063 90,387 29.6 35.0 670,367 609,475 10.0 10.0 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 110,627 80,150 32.5 38.0 598,160 541,570 10.4 10.4 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 11,436 10,237 7.2 11.7 72,207 67,905 6.3 6.3 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 57.4 % 46.8 %



53.9 % 49.3 %



Selling Days 25 24



152 152





SOURCE Toyota Motor North America