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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 16:54 Uhr
45 Leser
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High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Third Quarter of 2026

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund's managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund's managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 10% (or 0.8333% per month) for 2026, based on the net asset value of $6.96 of the Fund's common shares as of December 31, 2025.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

MonthRateRecord DatePayable Date
July- 0.0580July 21, 2026July 31, 2026
August- 0.0580August 18, 2026August 31, 2026
September- 0.0580September 22, 2026September 30, 2026

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year-end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

Contact: Ultimus Fund Solutions, BulldogFA@ultimusfundsolutions.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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