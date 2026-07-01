Clermont-Ferrand, July 1st, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin completes the acquisition of Tex Tech Industries

and reinforces its Polymer Composite Solutions business

Michelin completed the acquisition of Tex Tech, under the terms announced on January 2, 2026, and after obtaining all the necessary approvals for the transaction.

Tex Tech is a strong strategic fit for the Polymer Composite Solutions business, with the same commitment to innovation and high-quality products.

Acquisition financed through available cash, preserving Michelin's strong financial position.

Third major acquisition in the Polymer Composite Solutions completed this year, after Cooley in January and Flexitallic in April.

Founded in 1904, in Maine (USA), Tex Tech Industries is a premier designer and manufacturer of textile products and specialized coated fabrics for a wide range of industries and niche applications.

The company has created solutions for some of the most demanding applications including Thermal Protection Systems (TPS) for space vehicles, fuselage burn-resistant aircraft materials, aircraft seat fire-blocking textiles, and custom fabrics for composite applications.

The company employs 300 people and operates six factories (five in the USA and one in the United Kingdom). In 2025 Tex Tech reported revenue of $128 million.

Contact details

Investor Relations







investor-relations@michelin.com







Guillaume Jullienne







guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com







Nadia Ait-Mokhtar

nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com



Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22







groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholder







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Combris-Battut

muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.

This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

