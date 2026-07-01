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WKN: 901581 | ISIN: FR0000054470 | Ticker-Symbol: UEN
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 18:15
5,410 Euro
+2,04 % +0,108
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
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UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3985,43618:21
5,3885,42618:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
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UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Ubisoft Appoints Christoph Hartmann To Lead Creative House 2 And Its Growing Portfolio of Franchises

PRESS RELEASE




Ubisoft.com
Ubisoft Appoints Christoph Hartmann To Lead Creative House 2,And Its Growing Portfolio of Franchises


PARIS - July 1st, 2026 - Today, Ubisoft announced the appointment of Christoph Hartmann as General Manager of Creative House 2, one of the Creative Houses at the center of Ubisoft's new operating model.



Creative House 2 brings together Ubisoft teams and brands concerted on delivering challenging, competitive and cooperative battlefield-driven gameplay, including iconic and beloved franchises like Tom Clancy's The Division, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. March of Giants, a forthcoming free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that Ubisoft acquired in December, is also joining Creative House 2. As General Manager, Hartmann will oversee Creative House 2's strategic direction and the long-term development of its portfolio.



"Christoph is exactly the kind of leader we needed for Creative House 2 - a passionate gamer with a proven ability to bring out the best in creative teams and build franchises that last" said Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, Ubisoft. "His experience across development and publishing as well as his management style give him a rare understanding of what it takes to make great games. I am confident Christophe will elevate our teams and brands to new heights and deepen their connection with the dedicated players who love these franchises"



Hartmann brings more than two decades of experience building, scaling and operating global game organizations across development and publishing. He spent 20 years at Take-Two Interactive, where he held multiple roles and co-founded 2K Games, serving as President of the label until 2017. During that time, he led teams behind major franchises including Borderlands, BioShock, Sid Meier's Civilization, NBA 2K, and XCOM, and supported early releases in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. More recently, he served as Vice President of Amazon Games, overseeing all game-related activities.



"The talented teams at March of Giants, Massive, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Paris, and Ubisoft Toronto have always known how to create worlds that players lose themselves in. With Creative House 2, we are giving them the structure, support and vision to go further, to build the kind of intense, unforgettable experiences that remind players why they fell in love with games in the first place. That is what great games have always been about, and that is what we are here to make."



For more information, please visit Ubisoft News

# # #
Press contact Michael Burk
VP Corporate Communications
+33 1 48 18 24 03
michael.burk@ubisoft.com
About UbisoftUbisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.53 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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