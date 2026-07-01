Jeppesen ForeFlight Unveils Agentic AI Strategy and Engine for the Aviation Industry

New Solutions for Every Aviation Segment Launching in 2026

Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow Introduced as Company's Aviation Intelligence Engine

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeppesen ForeFlight today unveiled its aviation-centric AI engine, the foundation of its strategy to bring responsible artificial intelligence to all sectors of aviation. Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow has been developed over the last several years, backed by decades of deep domain experience, industry-leading data, and capabilities spanning crew and fleet planning, day-of-flight operations, and flight deck solutions.

Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow is the foundational agentic AI engine combining commercially available data, segregated proprietary customer data, and extensive domain knowledge including safety, certification expertise, and contextual reasoning across every aviation market. Built on an open architecture and designed to be model agnostic, Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow gives customers full flexibility in how they adopt AI, whether by integrating their own agents, leveraging third-party solutions, or deploying Jeppesen ForeFlight's native agents. Customers can move at their own pace, at lower cost, and with as much or as little human control over key decisions as their operations require. This flexibility, paired with the company's reach across crew, fleet, operations, and flight deck performance, distinguishes Jeppesen ForeFlight from generic AI platforms and single-point solutions.

The company is already previewing its first product in the General Aviation market, the ForeFlight AI Connector, an MCP server connecting ForeFlight Mobile to a customer's existing OpenAI ChatGPT environment. Users can query their personal AI for flight plans and refueling options, or build AI-connected tools and workflows using their data in ForeFlight Mobile. The company intends to expand this feature to other popular AI applications such as Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude so users can use the experience layer of their choosing.

Later this year, Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow will debut its first offerings to the Commercial and Business aviation segments, with military-focused capabilities to follow.

"General AI is confident, but often wrong. In our industry, these mistakes cascade into costly, dangerous, or catastrophic outcomes. Artificial intelligence is not enough for this industry, we need aviation intelligence: the assurance that the right data, right context, and right reasoning are applied every time, and always cross-checked and filtered through industry safety and governance protocols," said Brad Surak, CEO, Jeppesen ForeFlight. "We have helped the industry evolve from paper to digital to mobile, and we are bringing to market a highly differentiated AI offering in Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow that customers can deploy on their own terms and timelines, at significantly lower IT costs than previous industry transitions."

Unlike other aviation industry approaches, Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow differentiates and delivers in five critically important areas:

Reasons in Context - Trusted workflows that fully grasp how the aviation industry actually operates, not just what tended to happen last time.

Reasons from Certified Inputs - Provenanced intelligence: every outcome carries the regulatory authority and certified accuracy of Jeppesen ForeFlight's longstanding aviation data and capabilities that much of the industry already relies on for safe and optimized operations.

Carries a Visible Why-Trail - Every recommendation reveals the underlying causal logic, from specific inputs and operational constraints through evaluated alternatives and associated uncertainty. This auditable decision trace creates a continuous improvement cycle, improving outcomes over time.

Operates Inside the company's Safety Management System (SMS) - built on the safety framework aviation already runs on via our patent-pending Aviation Intelligence SMS (AI-SMS).

Human-centered Judgments - AI handles the volume. Customers select how much automation they need, with an assurance that humans remain in control of decision-making wherever necessary.

"We are leveraging decades of experience delivering data and software solutions globally, which compounds virtually every second on the 60 million flights we serve annually. But most importantly, our AI earns trust one decision at a time," Surak added.

Jeppesen ForeFlight Airflow aviation context graph is the most authoritative record of how aviation operates. When our AI reasons from this foundation, every output inherits that regulatory provenance that is purpose-built within Jeppesen ForeFlight's AI SMS: encompassing hazard identification, safety trend analysis, predictive risk modeling, and the integration of operational data with safety records in ways traditional tools cannot support.

Operators interested in early co-development access should contact their Jeppesen ForeFlight account executive or visit ai.jeppesenforeflight.com.

About Jeppesen ForeFlight

Jeppesen ForeFlight provides the data, software, and insights that power every segment of aviation. Pilots, operators, and flight crews trust us to plan, navigate, monitor, and optimize more than 60 million commercial, military, business, and general aviation flights each year. Our platforms support crew, fleet, and flight planning; network and operations management; and flight deck solutions. Our navigation data remains the global standard. From inventing paper charts a century ago to leading today's AI-enabled era, we deliver deep domain expertise with unmatched insights as the platform for the aviation industry.



For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Brett Griffin

press@jepp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1d18f4a-bf05-4987-bd0a-dc8f2f3edf4b