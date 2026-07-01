The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) announces the official appointment of Mr John Wrottesley as the new General Manager of the global organisation to take over from Mr Ryan Wopschall who is stepping down after six years in the position.

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ICPC General Manager, Mr John Wrottesley.

Wrottesley first joined the ICPC in September 2021 as the Project Manager where he coordinated and supervised the organisation's sponsored projects (through tracking and budgeting), research studies and initiatives, and managed timely updates of ICPC Recommendations. In November 2024, he assumed the role of Operations Manager, so he brings strong experience and knowledge of the organisation for a smooth transition.

Wrottesley is the Executive Director for the European Subsea Cables Association (ESCA), engaging with governments and stakeholders across Europe and in the UK. He has been involved in the subsea cable industry close to 20 years with a background in marine planning and permitting for telecommunications, energy, and oil and gas sectors.

ICPC Chair Dean Veverka praised Wrottesley's new role by stating, 'John was the obvious person to step in to fill the GM position. Being part of the Secretariat team for several years and combined with his top-notch organisational skills, in-depth knowledge of the subsea cable industry along with his relationships with several institutions, (including governmental bodies), his promotion was a natural progression, and we look forward to his leadership. I would also like to add, that on behalf of the ICPC, we wish Ryan all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for supporting the goals of the organisation throughout the years.'

In ICPC, Wrottesley will be supported by the Secretariat team and will work alongside its Executive Committee, International Cable Law Adviser Kent Bressie, and Marine Scientific Adviser Dr Michael Clare. A new Operations Manager will be announced within the next few months.

About the ICPC: A non-commercial, non-profit international community of interest comprising of 260 member organisations from 70 countries who are active in the critical activities of building, operating, and maintaining submarine telecommunications and power cable infrastructure. ICPC Member organisations represent over 98% of the world's submarine telecommunications cable infrastructure, and an increasing number of international submarine power cables. To learn more about the ICPC, visit: www.iscpc.org or send an e-mail to: icpcinfo@iscpc.org. If interested in joining the ICPC, visit: https://www.iscpc.org/join-the-icpc/.

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Contacts:

ICPC Media Contact:

Christine Schinella

christine.schinella@iscpc.org