Sherman Oaks, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - DCD LAW, a prominent Southern California legal practice, has announced a comprehensive corporate recovery and growth strategy following a recent commercial building fire at its principal office location on Sylvan Street in Van Nuys.





DCD LAW Initiates Recovery Strategy and Outlines Future Growth Following Van Nuys Office Incident

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The incident, which took place in the early morning hours, resulted in an active response from local emergency crews and law enforcement. While the building sustained physical damage during the disruption, the firm's leadership immediately enacted its internal continuity protocols to guarantee completely uninterrupted legal services for its clients. Local news coverage of the response and the active investigation can be found at the FOX 11 Los Angeles website.

Rather than allowing the event to slow operations, DCD LAW has used the transition to rebuild its infrastructure stronger than before. To ensure seamless representation during high-stakes legal proceedings, the firm has fully decentralized its workflow, leveraging its robust team-based structure and cloud-based architecture. This allows its full team, including any specialized criminal defense lawyer on staff, alongside investigators and support personnel, to manage case files, coordinate pre-filing investigations, and maintain 24/7 client communication without delay.

Moving forward, the firm's management team is focusing entirely on the future, transforming this challenge into an opportunity for organizational modernization. By investing heavily in upgraded operational technology and advanced client-facing digital platforms, the firm has rebuilt its practice to handle higher case volumes with greater precision. DCD LAW remains highly committed to its long-standing mission in the San Fernando Valley community, ensuring that its legal team is more accessible, responsive, and better equipped to fight for the accused than ever before.

Client consultations, case strategy meetings, and daily operations continue at full capacity through the firm's extensive digital networks and secure communication platforms. The firm expressed deep gratitude to its clients and the local community for their ongoing trust and support during this swift period of rebuilding and renewal.

About DCD LAW

Founded by Lead Counsel Kevin Moghtanei, DCD LAW is a premier criminal defense firm based in Los Angeles County, specializing exclusively in aggressive DUI and criminal defense.

The firm provides team-based advocacy for individuals facing serious felony, violent, and sexual offense charges throughout Southern California. Utilizing a proactive strategic defense model, the award-winning firm prioritizes early case intervention, independent investigation, and rigorous trial readiness to protect client rights, preserve individual reputations, and achieve favorable legal outcomes.

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Source: Plentisoft