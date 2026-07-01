Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits and industrial applications for CAD and CAE data conversion, visualization, and simulation, announced that its partner Oasys LS-DYNA Environment has integrated Tech Soft 3D's HOOPS Exchange into Oasys PRIMER 23, expanding CAD import support from 3 formats to 16.

Engineering teams preparing models for simulation often need to bring CAD geometry from a wide range of design systems into their simulation pre-processing workflows. When only a limited number of CAD formats are supported, users may need additional conversion steps before model preparation can begin. With the release of Oasys PRIMER 23, they have addressed this challenge by adding support for multiple native and neutral CAD formats through HOOPS Exchange.

With Tech Soft 3D's HOOPS Exchange SDK, the Oasys LS-DYNA Environment has expanded CAD format support in version 23 of their software suite from 3 formats to 16. Oasys PRIMER users can now import a broader range of native and neutral CAD models to assist preparation of FEA models for Ansys LS-DYNA simulation projects.

HOOPS Exchange is Tech Soft 3D's proprietary CAD data translation SDK, enabling engineering software developers to add robust import and export support for more than 30 of the most popular 3D CAD formats. By integrating HOOPS Exchange, Oasys LS-DYNA Environment has expanded format support in Oasys PRIMER while continuing to focus on the pre-processing capabilities that their users rely on in their Ansys LS-DYNA environments.

"By integrating HOOPS Exchange into Oasys PRIMER 23, they are giving Ansys LS-DYNA users a more flexible path from design geometry to simulation pre-processing. This is exactly the kind of workflow improvement HOOPS Exchange is built to support," said Marco Salino, Product Manager, Data Access and Publishing, Tech Soft 3D

Oasys PRIMER is part of the Oasys LS-DYNA Environment and is used by engineering teams to prepare, modify, check, and manage Ansys LS-DYNA models. The software helps users build and refine simulation models before analysis, including reviewing model quality, making edits, and organizing data for downstream LS-DYNA workflows. With HOOPS Exchange integrated into Oasys PRIMER 23, users now have a simpler and more direct route from CAD model to simulation preparation.

PRIMER 23 now supports 16 CAD formats: ACIS, AutoCAD, Autodesk Inventor, CATIA V5, Creo/ProE, IGES, JT, NX, Parasolid, PRC, Rhino3D, SOLIDWORKS, STEP, Stereo Lithography, U3D, and Wavefront OBJ. Along with the updated CAD file support, PRIMER's existing ability to read IGES, STEP, and JT files has also been improved. In the future, Arup hopes to expose more file formats from HOOPS Exchange for their users.

"Our customers work with CAD data from many different systems, and our previous solution of importing IGES, JT, and STEP files was very limiting," said Andrew White, Oasys PRIMER Product Manager and Associate at Arup. "Tech Soft 3D's HOOPS Exchange enabled us to broaden support CAD formats, giving PRIMER users much more flexibility when preparing models for simulation."

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits and industrial applications for CAD CAE data conversion, visualization, and simulation. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D has additional offices in the USA, France, England, Japan, Germany and Norway.

Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, please contact press@techsoft3d.com or visit www.techsoft3d.com.

About Oasys LS-DYNA Environment

The Oasys LS-DYNA Environment provides a powerful suite built for the Ansys LS-DYNA community. With 50 years of collaboration with LS-DYNA developers, we deliver tools that help engineers model, analyse and share results with confidence. Trusted globally, our software enables advanced analysis and breakthrough engineering.

Oasys LS-DYNA Environment is developed by the commercial software business of Arup. To find out more about the Oasys suite of products please visit https://dyna.oasys-software.com/.

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press@techsoft3d.com