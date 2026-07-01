Castle Quay Books: Christian Leadership Values for a New Generation: Calling, Courage and Character for Emerging Leaders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Authors Tim Sotos, Paul Copan, and Larry N. Willard offer a distinct look at a Scripture-shaped Christian leadership model aimed at emerging leaders in every generation.

Leadership depends not only on skills but on the virtues and qualities beneath them.

We live in a time when influence has never been easier to gain-and easier to lose. As a culture increasingly marked by confusion, division, and a growing crisis of trust, many have come to recognize that our world does not need more influential personalities, but leaders of character-leaders formed from the inside out.

It is not only leadership skills, but leadership formation that has never been more needed. Christian Leadership Values for a New Generation equips the next generation of leaders to cultivate those exact virtues that will sustain lasting influence. Drawing from Scripture, history, and decades of personal leadership experience, Tim Sotos, Paul Copan, and Larry N. Willard reveal how God forms leaders through courage, integrity, wisdom, and faith.

Readers will discover how God shapes leaders from the inside out-prioritizing character before competence, calling before influence, and faithfulness before success. This book offers practical insight, biblical examples, and timeless principles to help emerging leaders apply Scripture to modern challenges, cultivate a character-first approach, and grow in trust and influence.

Whether you are stepping into leadership for the first time or seeking to deepen your impact, this book will help you become not only a better leader but the kind of leader others trust-the kind God desires to use. The world needs leaders of character, not just talented personalities.

About the Authors

Tim Sotos is an author, speaker, Bible teacher, and former Chairman of the Board at Palm Beach Atlantic University. He is the author of four books, including The Shepherd and His Staff, Walking Through the Storms of Life with God's Word, Under His Wings, and Surrounded by Angels. He also serves as chairman of a life sciences company.



Paul Copan, PhD is a professor and Pledger Family Chair of Philosophy and Ethics at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida. A recognized Christian philosopher, speaker, and author, he has written or edited more than forty-five books including Is God a Moral Monster?, Is God a Vindictive Bully?, A Little Book for New Philosophers, and What Would Jesus Really Eat?. He has served as president of the Evangelical Philosophical Society, and is currently Chair of Tyndale Fellowship's Philosophy of Religion Group in England, and has twice been Visiting Scholar at Oxford University.



Larry N. Willard, MDiv is an author, the founding publisher of Castle Quay Books, and former Fortune 100 executive. He also served in various senior leadership roles at Tyndale University in Toronto, and has spent decades leading in business, publishing, and Christian higher education. Larry's other Books include God's Man in the Whitehouse, and Is That True? Discerning Truth in an Age of Deception.

Christian Leadership Values for a New Generation: Calling, Courage and Character for Emerging Leaders is available on-line and at most bookstores, or on the Castle Quay Books web site www.castlequaybooks.com.

ISBN 978-1-998815-56-2 soft cover -$19.95

e-book 978-1-998815-57-9 -$9.95

160 pages, size 6? x 9?

For review copies, cover images, interviews with the authors or more information about this title, please contact Larry N Willard:

Phone: 1-416-573-3249

Email: lwillard@castlequaybooks.com

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SOURCE: Castle Quay Books

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/christian-leadership-values-for-a-new-generation-calling-courage-and-character-1185105