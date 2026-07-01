Sheffield, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - FundingSearch, the UK commercial lending software platform, today announces the launch of its Product Builder technology, an artificial intelligence solution designed to automate the lender onboarding process and accelerate deal origination for specialist lenders. The innovation addresses a critical bottleneck in commercial finance infrastructure by eliminating manual data entry and reducing onboarding timelines from weeks to hours.

The Product Builder enables lenders to integrate their lending criteria and product specifications into the FundingSearch platform through an automated, AI-driven process. The technology removes the traditional friction associated with lender onboarding, where manual configuration and data structuring have historically delayed market entry and limited the number of active lenders on deal origination platforms.

"We've spent 30 years watching capable businesses fail to access capital because the system prioritises process over precision," said Phillip Evans, Founder and CEO of FundingSearch. "Product Builder doesn't just speed up onboarding. It makes lender criteria machine-readable and immediately actionable, so brokers can match borrowers to willing lenders based on actual lending appetite, not guesswork."

The AI-powered system analyses lender documentation, extracts product parameters, and structures lending criteria into the platform's matching engine without requiring manual intervention. This automation enables FundingSearch to scale lender participation whilst maintaining the accuracy and transparency that defines its marketplace model.

Commercial finance lenders can now access the FundingSearch platform, providing full access to the Product Builder technology and the broker network. Lenders are invited to evaluate deal flow quality, test the automated matching system, and assess integration efficiency before committing.

The Product Builder launch forms part of FundingSearch's broader mission to create transparency in commercial finance by making lender criteria visible and accessible to brokers at the point of enquiry. By automating the technical barriers to platform participation, the technology positions FundingSearch to expand lender coverage across specialist finance sectors, including asset finance, invoice finance, development finance, and secured lending.

FundingSearch operates as a criteria-driven deal origination platform connecting commercial finance brokers with specialist lenders across the UK market. The platform eliminates speculative submissions by matching borrower requirements to verified lender appetite before applications are submitted.

About FundingSearch

FundingSearch is a Sheffield-based commercial lending software platform that connects specialist lenders with commercial finance brokers across the UK. The platform's criteria-driven matching engine eliminates speculative submissions by aligning borrower requirements with verified lender appetite before applications are submitted. More information is available at www.fundingsearch.com.

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