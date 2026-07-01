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ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
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WorkMax Releases Free On-Demand Webinar Featuring Electrical Contractor's Experience With Mobile Time Tracking

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking platform and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, has released a free on-demand webinar titled "WorkMax in The World: A Client's Experience."

This program features a discussion between Mel Lemon, CFO of Allen Yoho Electrical Inc., and Ron Craft, Customer Strategy Specialist at WorkMax as the two examine the contractor's perspective on how mobile time tracking changes day-to-day labor management in the field and the office.

For many construction companies, inefficient field time tracking creates a ripple effect - slowing down payroll, muddying job costs and consuming office hours that could be spent elsewhere.

Allen Yoho Electrical faced exactly that - two office employees spent two full days each week deciphering illegible timesheets, correcting job number errors and manually entering labor data into their accounting software.

After implementing WorkMax, that same work now takes each employee half a day, with data imported automatically.

For contractors wondering what that kind of change looks like in practice, the webinar walks through it all:

  • What to look for in a time tracking solution, including integration with construction accounting software

  • What a US-based, mobile app implementation process looks like from start to finish

  • How field crews at Allen Yoho Electrical adopted the WorkMax mobile app - including employees who initially struggled with digital tools

  • The impact of daily time entry on data accuracy, billing and job costing

  • Features such as geofencing, GPS verification and equipment tracking

Contractors ready to see these results in action can watch "WorkMax in The World: A Client's Experience" now.

WorkMax
WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Allen Yoho Electrical Inc.
Allen Yoho Electrical Inc. is a commercial and industrial electrical contractor based in Virginia. With two locations and a team of approximately 40 to 50 employees, the company provides electrical services across time-and-material and contracted projects. For more information, visit https://aye-inc.com/.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-releases-free-on-demand-webinar-featuring-electrical-con-1184132

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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