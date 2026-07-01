BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading concrete takeoff and estimating software The EDGE, has released a free, on-demand webinar showing concrete contractors how to streamline their estimates.

Rising material costs and tighter project margins have made precise, efficient bidding more critical than ever. The webinar showcases how concrete-specific estimating tools climb to meet that pressure.

Regional Sales Manager Lu Irene leads the session, using The EDGE as an example to show how concrete estimating software helps contractors produce faster, more accurate estimates:

Combine takeoff and estimating in one platform built for structural concrete

Adjust any size or quantity, and every downstream calculation updates immediately

Access a built-in, concrete-specific database that covers structural elements.

Capture and gain control over every detail for concrete specifications

Customize reports that can be stored and shared through the cloud

Contractors walk away with a practical sense of how trade-specific software speeds up bidding, protects margins and wins more work.

To watch the webinar, click here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-explores-concrete-specific-bidding-in-new-webinar-1184813