Price Land Development Group: Esencia de Santa Fe Celebrates Successful Grand Opening and Welcomes Future Homeowners

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / There was great enthusiasm surrounding the grand opening of Esencia de Santa Fe, where Price Land and Development Group, alongside homebuilders Pulte Homes and D.R. Horton, welcomed prospective homebuyers, families and community members to experience and explore the new master-planned community.

The event welcomed visitors to tour model homes and explore homesites and upcoming move-in opportunities at Esencia de Santa Fe, a 277-acre community delivering new housing to Santa Fe.

"We were pleased to welcome members of the community to experience Esencia de Santa Fe," said Garret Price, President of Price Land and Development Group. "This celebration marked more than the opening of model homes; it was an important step toward delivering a thoughtfully planned community that expands homeownership options for Santa Fe families."

Guests also enjoyed family-friendly activities such as birdhouse painting and observing "goat-scaping" firsthand. This is where goats can be utilized to consume natural grasses and vegetation that heavy machinery or herbicides cannot easily manage, while simultaneously fertilizing and aerating the soil. This is an eco-friendly method to clear brush and manage invasive weeds - and a fun attraction for families to enjoy during the grand opening.

"The grand opening gave future residents an opportunity to see the care and vision behind these homes and the larger community," said Wade Messenger, Division President of Pulte Homes. "We are eager to welcome buyers who value a home that is both attainable and connected to the character of Santa Fe, with thoughtful design, open space and access to the outdoors."

Developed by SFLDP, Esencia de Santa Fe includes market-rate, affordable, and ultimately multifamily housing options. The community is designed to offer a range of residences while incorporating open space in a picturesque setting that reflects Santa Fe's natural landscape.

"It was exciting to welcome families into our model homes and share what is ahead," said Todd Demarets, Division President of D.R. Horton. "The excitement and curiosity at the grand opening reinforced the need for new, unique housing options in Santa Fe. We look forward to building quality homes that can contribute to a community designed for the long term."

While the grand opening of the community was celebrated on Saturday, June 27, the homebuilders have already sold over 20 homes, demonstrating the demand for high-quality, well-priced homes in the Santa Fe area.

To learn more about Esencia de Santa Fe, visit esenciadesantafe.com.

About Price Land Development Group

Price Land Development Group (Price), overseeing Santa Fe Land Development Partners, is a consultancy and development company specializing in acquisition, entitlement and development of residential communities and residential / mixed-use master plans in New Mexico. Led by President Garret Price, the firm has significantly contributed to the state's healthy economic growth through the thoughtful development of 834 acres of New Mexico land across projects such as Colibri, Aspire, Trails, Los Diamantes, Seasons at Monarch, Jemez Vista, High Range and more. These communities feature more than 70 acres of parks, open space and miles of trails. Since the inception of the company, Price has entitled and developed 1,645 lots throughout the Albuquerque and Santa Fe MSAs, with more than 1,700 in the planning stages.

About Esencia de Santa Fe

Esencia de Santa Fe is a new housing development planned on 277 acres near Santa Fe Community College. It will include up to 710 homes, with a mix of market-rate, affordable, and multifamily housing, including 15% set aside for Santa Fe County's affordable housing program. About half the land will remain open space, with parks, trails, and natural areas. The project is designed to be walkable and environmentally conscious, with construction already underway and first residents expected in summer 2026, along with major road and sewer infrastructure improvements to support the area. Learn more at esenciadesantafe.com.

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Media Contact

Name: Makayla Roberts

Phone: 505-898-8689

Email: makayla@garritypr.com

SOURCE: Price Land Development Group

Esencia Grand Opening Exhibit April 2026

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/esencia-de-santa-fe-celebrates-successful-grand-opening-and-welcomes-future-homeowners-1185271