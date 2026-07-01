Chartis Names Quantifind a Top 10 Technology Provider in Financial Crime and Compliance, Earning Dual Honors in Perpetual KYC and Open-source Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, the leader in AI-native Risk Intelligence for financial crime and national security, today announced it was recognized as a Top 10 Core Technology provider in the 2026 Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 report, while advancing overall and earning two category awards.

Beyond its overall ranking, Quantifind earned recognition that underscores the strength of its underlying technology:

Top 10 - Core Technology across Financial Crime & Compliance

Category Winner - Innovation: Quantifind Perpetual KYC

Category Winner - Emerging Use Cases: Quantifind Open-source and Unstructured Data Processing

These recognitions validate Quantifind's ability to help financial institutions and government agencies detect increasingly sophisticated financial crime and national security threats through its AI-native Risk Intelligence that delivers superior accuracy, speed, and scale simultaneously.

"Financial crime is evolving faster than legacy technologies were designed to adapt," said Graham Bailey, COO of Quantifind. "Chartis' recognition reinforces our belief that the future of financial crime and national security operations depends on AI-native technology capable of understanding complex entities, networks, and risk signals at scale."

What Customers Say About Quantifind Impact

The technology capabilities recognized by Chartis translate directly into measurable operational improvements for customers. Financial institutions using Quantifind consistently report faster investigations, greater transparency into AI-driven decisions, and rapid implementation that accelerates time to value.

"The strategy they've taken of not just making decisions but explaining decisions is a very strong one."

"By introducing Quantifind into the process, you are probably saving 60% to 70% of the investigator's time."

"Implementation was really easy because it was a simple API from the case manager to Quantifind. Implementation was a 10 out of 10. It's very easy to implement."

"Instead of spending hours Googling… we can boil that down into a few minutes of work."

These customer experiences reinforce Quantifind's mission to help financial institutions and government agencies modernize risk operations with AI-native technology that delivers greater accuracy, transparency, and operational efficiency.

Recognition Beyond the Overall Ranking

The Chartis FCC50 evaluates vendors across product functionality, core technology, innovation, customer success, strategy, and market presence. Quantifind's Top 10 Core Technology recognition places it among the industry's strongest technology innovators, while its category awards recognize leadership in two of the fastest-growing areas of financial crime operations: Perpetual KYC and AI-driven analysis of open-source and unstructured data.

Independent Recognition Among the Industry's Leading Providers

The Chartis FCC50 includes many of the financial crime industry's most established technology providers, including NICE Actimize, Oracle, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Moody's, Nasdaq Verafin, Quantexa, ThetaRay, Feedzai, Visa, and LSEG Risk Intelligence. Among this highly competitive field, Chartis recognized Quantifind for the capabilities defining the next generation of financial crime operations.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in AI-native Risk Intelligence for modern risk operations. We deliver purpose-built solutions that transform how financial institutions and government agencies detect, assess, and mitigate financial crime and national security threats - including the complex networks that enable illicit finance, corruption, sanctions evasion, trafficking, and terrorism.

The Graphyte AI-native Risk Intelligence Platform unifies internal, third-party, and open-source data into a single, high-accuracy risk intelligence system powered by advanced entity resolution, Name Science, dynamic risk typologies, and real-time network graph intelligence. Customers leverage the power of Graphyte accuracy, speed, and scale for KYC, Sanctions, Payments Transaction Intelligence, Investigations and Third-party risk management.

Contact us to learn how Quantifind empowers precise, mission-aligned intelligence at speed and scale.

Media Contact:

Annalisa Camarillo, CMO

contact@quantifind.com

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