WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Lunar Records , a joint venture company founded by Melody Trust, LLC, a subsidiary of HWAL, Inc., (OTCID:HWAL), and the SI Blue Foundation-"Space Blue" , teams up with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) to Power Interactive Holographic Experiences at Countdown 250. Countdown 250 and Space Blue are aligned alongside Freedom250's independent overarching initiatives celebrating America's 250th in Washington. D.C. Moon-Archived American Icons for Live Audiences.

Datavault AI Inc. a leading provider of blockchain-based infrastructure that empowers events with advanced monetization and interactive entertainment engagement, today announced its role as the official technology backbone for Space Blue's and Lunar Records historic interactive program at Countdown 250 , the official ball celebrating America's 250th Anniversary in Washington DC on July 3rd, 2026.

During the upcoming Freedom 250 celebrations in D.C., Datavault's cutting-edge technology will bring America's greatest moments - archived on the Moon through Space Blue's Lunaprise lunar museum - to vivid life on stage and live to audiences attending. Iconic figures including Lunar Records ' catalog hit makers including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Scott Page (Pink Floyd), Gerardo Velez ("Jimi Hendrix band at Woodstock) as well as American Icons Babe Ruth, NFL legend Jim Thorpe, and President John F. Kennedy will be holographically revived, delivering awe-inspiring experiences that connect audiences with history in unprecedented ways. Ongoing art sales including digital art will be published online at Space Blue's portal for art at www.nftblue.com

"Datavault's innovative platform not only creates unforgettable live moments but also equips athletes, musicians, and entertainers with permanent tools to own, protect, and monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights," said a Space Blue founder Dallas Santana. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission and Lunar Record's to preserve and celebrate cultural heritage while driving new revenue streams for creators and causes like Operation Renewed Hope , the charity attached to Countdown 250 aiding veterans who are homeless."

In addition to powering the main holographic presentations, Datavault will support Space Blue's and Lunar Records collectible and art auctions going live at www.nftblue.com , enabling seamless fundraising through blockchain-secured transactions and immersive bidder engagement. The company's ADIO platform and advanced holographic display systems will serve as the technological foundation for highly interactive and entertaining activations throughout the Countdown 250 event.

Datavault's solution will also empower event visitors to easily and transparently support Operation Renewed Hope through secure, blockchain-enabled donations and interactive giving experiences integrated into the holographic activations and auctions - turning audience awe into meaningful action that honors American heroes and advances patriotic initiatives.

Datavault brings proven expertise to this landmark collaboration, having served as a veteran AV/IT provider for premier events including the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and Kentucky Derby. The company has also delivered live activations at Super Bowl LX and executed fan-data collaborations with the World Boxing Council.

"This is more than technology - it's the resurrection of legacy," said Datavault leadership. "We are thrilled to partner with Space Blue and the Lunar Records catalog to make history at Countdown 250 and Freedom 250 events eclectic to draw nearly 2 million visitors, by blending lunar-preserved archives with real-time holographic innovation and impactful giving opportunities."

The Countdown 250 program, the official ball of America's 250th in DC, is part of the broader July 2026 Freedom 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C., which will feature the interactive Lunaprise / Space Blue and Lunar Records experience as a centerpiece attraction. Learn more and get tickets at https://countdown250.allamericanball.com/

To support the veterans who are homeless visit Operation Renewed Hope and to purchase art that supports that visit www.nftblue.com

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) delivers blockchain-powered infrastructure designed for large-scale events, enabling secure monetization, fan engagement, and next-generation interactive experiences. From major sporting events to cultural celebrations, Datavault helps organizers and rights holders maximize value while creating unforgettable audience moments.

About Space Blue

Space Blue , in partnership with the Lunaprise lunar art museum, is dedicated to preserving humanity's greatest cultural achievements on the Moon while creating innovative terrestrial experiences, tokenized assets, and historical legacy projects. Learn more at www.spaceblue.club .

About Lunar Records

In 2023 Space Blue formed Lunar Records together with Melody Trust, a subsidiary of HWAL Inc , (OTCID:HWAL). Lunar Records music catalog received notable attention in Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone when their music, alongside of Lunarbits, the Stan Lee/Legion and Advent project, when they were archived in a time capsule (Lunaprise) that landed on the moon containing 222 art, music, and film archives on 2.22.2024, the first lunar landing for the USA and NASA since 1972.

For more information

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@spaceblue.club

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/lunar-records-space-blue-and-datavault-innovators-to-play-major-role-1183852