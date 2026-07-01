Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - Babson College today announced the completion of its Babson ELevates campaign after surpassing its ambitious $750 million fundraising goal, concluding the largest philanthropic effort in the institution's history. Fueled by a global community of entrepreneurial leaders, the campaign has propelled Babson forward as the world's leading institution for entrepreneurship education.

Babson ELevates was designed to accelerate Babson's future by expanding access, advancing academic excellence, and reimagining the campus experience. The campaign has since transformed nearly every aspect of the College, driving investments in scholarships, faculty, research, and campus infrastructure that will extend Babson's global leadership in entrepreneurship education for decades to come.

"This historic milestone reflects the strength of the Babson community and the results we achieve when we commit to a shared vision," said Babson College President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD. "We are an entrepreneurial community defined by aspiration. Throughout the campaign, alumni, donors, colleagues, and friends continuously supported our efforts to accelerate our growth, broaden our impact, and strengthen our global reputation."

The ambitious campaign launched during the College's centennial year in 2019 with an initial goal of $300 million, which increased to $500 million and $750 million following historic donor engagement. Philanthropic investments have funded expansive scholarships, 23 faculty term chairs, new state-of-the-art facilities and classrooms, and strategic centers and institutes within the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

"Throughout the campaign, alumni, donors, governance members, colleagues, and friends engaged and contributed in record numbers," said Advancement Committee Chair and Trustee Governor Craig R. Benson '77, H'03. "Babson is poised to bring our proven brand of entrepreneurial leadership and innovative approach to business education to new learners and professionals around the world thanks to the generosity of our community."

As the campaign draws to a close, Babson continues to transform its physical campus. $103 million Construction is underway for a new 77,600-square foot Executive Lodge and Conference Center that will include 70-plus modern guest rooms, 8,900 square feet of high-quality classrooms, and a large banquet space for executive, corporate, and community events.

The College's Herring Family Entrepreneurial Leadership Village-which opened in 2024 with new classrooms, study spaces, and the largest residence hall on campus-to undergo the next phase of renovations. Slated for completion in 2027, the space will add 128 new student beds, provide a 275+ seat dining venue, and will add 13 classrooms and learning spaces. When complete, the Herring Family Entrepreneurial Leadership Village will be one of the largest investments in entrepreneurship education at the College.

"Philanthropic support is critical to Babson," said Edward Chiu, the College's Governor Craig R. Benson Endowed Executive Vice President for Advancement. "The full impact of this campaign will be realized through the students we educate, the ventures they lead, and the communities they impact. As we mark the successful conclusion of Babson ELevates, we remain steadfast in our commitment to expanding our fundraising efforts to deepen our impact for generations to come."

The campaign concluded alongside another record-setting year of philanthropic support for the College, which closed its 2026 fiscal year on June 30 with more than 15,100 donors contributing more than $103 million-the single-largest fundraising total in Babson history. Those investments are helping Babson extend its leadership in entrepreneurship education while expanding lifelong learning, AI innovation, and entrepreneurial leadership to new audiences around the world.

Throughout the campaign, Babson's leadership in entrepreneurship education was reinforced by national recognition, including being ranked the No. 2 college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal, top entrepreneurship program rankings from U.S. News & World Report, and the nation's strongest alumni network according to LinkedIn.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 48,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's undergraduate entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

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Source: Babson College