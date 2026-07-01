Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon-Magnetverbot in 185 Tagen: Eine einzige Manganknolle rettet die Lieferkette
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 23:36 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Physician's Choice: Physician's Choice Founder Logan Chierotti Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Mountain West Award Winner

The founder behind America's #1 probiotic brand is recognized for building one of the most disruptive forces in consumer health

DENVER, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice, the #1 probiotic brand in America with $300M+ in projected annual revenue and a presence in over 80,000 retail locations, today announced that founder and CEO Logan Chierotti has been named a winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Mountain West Award - a recognition that reflects not just a single milestone, but a decade-long body of work redefining what a modern wellness brand can be.

Chierotti founded Physician's Choice on a deeply personal conviction: that natural, science-backed health solutions work. At 18, an accident in Mexico left him with approximately 91% hearing loss. Doctors recommended brain surgery. A naturopathic doctor recommended high-dose arnica and restored his hearing to 85% in three days. That experience became the philosophical foundation for everything Physician's Choice has built since: formulations rooted in science, priced for accessibility, and trusted by millions.

Today, that trust is reflected in the numbers. Physician's Choice holds the #1 probiotic ranking in the U.S. and is available across Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more than 80,000 retail locations nationwide with an August 2026 expansion into 625 Costco locations further cementing its retail dominance.

"Winning EY Entrepreneur of the Year is a huge honor - but honestly, it's just fuel," said Logan Chierotti, founder and CEO of Physician's Choice. "We're the number one probiotic in America, we're expanding into Costco, we're dominating on TikTok Shop, and we're building the next generation of gut health products. We're not playing defense. We're just getting started."

The brand's momentum extends well beyond traditional retail. During their recent Super Brand Day on TikTok - Physician's Choice ranked #3 among all sellers on the platform, with four SKUs charting simultaneously. The performance underscored the brand's rare ability to command both shelf space and cultural relevance, meeting consumers wherever they are and converting discovery into loyalty at scale.

Before Physician's Choice, Chierotti built and exited businesses across tech and consumer products - from real estate lead generation to reputation management, each one sharpening his instincts for building, scaling, and selling. Through his family office, he now stewards a portfolio of CPG brands with $1B+ in enterprise value and mentors a select group of founders running $10M+ businesses.

As a regional EY award winner, Chierotti advances to consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum.

For more information about the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Mountain West Award, visit ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year-us/regional-programs.

About Physician's Choice
Physician's Choice is a science-backed supplement brand on a mission to make effective, accessible gut health products developed with doctors. Choose well. Learn more at PhysiciansChoice.com.

Media Contact:
Lizzy Molina
Sixth P Media
Lizzy@sixthp.com
786-862-0116

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/physicians-choice-founder-logan-chierotti-named-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2026-mountain-west-award-winner-302816382.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.