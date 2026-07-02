HONOR Launches Magic V6: The Ultimate AI Foldable Flagship Blending Cross-Ecosystem Productivity with Ultra-Slim Durability

A pioneering leap forward in thinness, battery engineering, and flagship performance.

LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI device ecosystem company and foldable industry leader HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic V6 in the United Kingdom. Combining ultra-slim design with long-lasting battery performance, and flagship durability the HONOR Magic V6 redefines the foldable experience. Equipped with intelligent AI agents and large-screen multitasking, it delivers productivity beyond a traditional smartphone.

"The industry needs the courage to evolve. Foldable users should never have to compromise between design, reliability, and performance," said Roger Li, CEO of HONOR UK. "With the HONOR Magic V6, we focused on what truly matters: a natural form factor, trusted durability, and seamless cross-ecosystem productivity. HONOR Magic V6 reflects our commitment to building AI devices that empower people to realise their fullest potential."

Uncompromising Durability, Ultra-Slim Design

The HONOR Magic V6 measures just 8.75 mm folded and 4.0 mm unfolded (white version), weighing around 219g for a feel closer to a traditional smartphone.

Built around the HONOR Super Steel Hinge with 2800 MPa tensile strength, the device is engineered for durability. The inner display uses UTG flexible glass for a minimal crease experience, while the outer display features HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield technology. With IP68 and IP69 certification, it offers strong resistance to water, dust, and high-pressure sprays.

The device includes a 6.52-inch outer display and 7.95-inch inner display with adaptive 1-120 Hz refresh rates, high brightness levels, low reflectivity, and advanced eye-comfort technologies including 4320Hz PWM dimming.

Enduring Power, Elite Performance

Powered by a 6,660mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery, the largest battery in a foldable smartphone, the Magic V6 combines high energy density with a slim design.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, it delivers flagship-level gaming, multitasking, and productivity performance. Support for 80W wired and 66W wireless HONOR SuperCharge, plus Wireless Reverse Charging, ensures reliable all-day use.

Intelligent Imaging and Cross-Ecosystem Productivity

The HONOR AI Falcon Camera System combines a 50MP Main Camera, 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, and 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, supported by AI-powered imaging features for enhanced creativity.

Running MagicOS 10, the Magic V6 introduces HONOR AI Agents and productivity tools including Fast Flex and Multi-Flex for advanced multitasking. It also supports seamless connectivity with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch, alongside Quick Share for simple cross-device file transfers.

With Google Gemini integration, users can interact through text, voice, and image, alongside a three-month Google AI Pro trial.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR Magic V6 is available in Red, Gold, White, and Black in the UK at £1499.99 at purchase (RRP £1999.99). Selected UK channels (Argos, Amazon, Very, Currys) will include a £500 discount and a gift bundle valued at £549.97.

For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.honor.com.

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