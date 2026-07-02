Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - WEEX, a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, announced the launch of World Cup × Dice Rush, a six-week campaign open to eligible WEEX users. The campaign runs from June 11, 2026, at 00:00, through July 20, 2026, at 23:59 (UTC+8).

The campaign combines a virtual dice-based board game with trading tasks, community activities, and a points-based football match prediction feature. Eligible participants can complete campaign tasks to earn dice, move across the virtual board, and take part in the event according to the official campaign rules published by WEEX.

The campaign is presented as a WEEX user engagement event. It is not described as an official partnership, sponsorship, endorsement, or affiliation with any football tournament, governing body, team, or event organizer.





Image Description: A vibrant football-stadium themed gaming banner showing a dice board with crypto coins, glowing lights, cheering crowds, and WEEX Cup: Dice Rush branding.

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Campaign Mechanics

Participants earn dice by completing eligible tasks during the campaign period, including deposit-and-hold tasks, daily and advanced trading-volume tasks, roll milestones, and valid user referrals. Dice are used to move across a virtual campaign board. Daily and weekly tasks refresh throughout the campaign period.

The campaign also includes a football match prediction feature. Participants may use event points collected during the campaign to select match outcomes, including home win, draw, or away win, across fixtures listed on the campaign page. Prediction results are settled according to official match outcomes, and participant point totals are updated based on the campaign's predefined rules.

A campaign leaderboard tracks eligible participants based on completed tasks during the six-week event.

For further details about the campaign, including reward information, please visit https://www.weex.com/events/roll/weex-football-carnival.

Eligibility and Event Rules

WEEX stated that campaign outcomes are calculated automatically according to predefined event logic, and that results are not manually adjusted.

Eligible trading volume is counted from USDT-M trading pairs generated after campaign registration. Zero-fee trades, stablecoin pairs, API-generated volume, and abnormal or wash trading activity are excluded from qualifying volume. Market makers, institutional users, and sub-accounts are not eligible to participate.

Users located in regions where derivatives trading or related campaign participation is restricted are not eligible. Participation is subject to WEEX's Terms of Service, event rules, and applicable laws and regulations.

Platform Protection Measures

WEEX stated that the campaign operates under the same account protection framework used across the platform, including its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves program. These measures are part of WEEX's broader platform risk management and asset protection practices.

How to Participate

Eligible new and existing WEEX users can participate by registering through the World Cup × Dice Rush campaign page. After registration, participants may complete eligible tasks to take part in the campaign until it closes on July 20, 2026, at 23:59 (UTC+8).

More information, including eligibility details, reward conditions, exclusions, and distribution rules, is available on the official WEEX campaign page.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving users across more than 100 countries and regions. The platform offers spot trading, futures trading, copy trading, and user reward programs. WEEX maintains a 1,000 BTC Protection Fund and publishes Proof of Reserves information as part of its account protection measures.

Risk warning: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and volatility. The value of digital assets may go down as well as up, and participants may not recover the amount invested. Participation in this campaign is subject to WEEX's Terms of Service and event rules. WEEX reserves the right of final interpretation of the event, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303596

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA