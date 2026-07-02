NIFCA: NIFC Certifies New Wave of Strategic Firms as Kenya Accelerates Its Rise as Africa's Premier Financial Gateway

NAIROBI, KENYA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) continues to strengthen Kenya's position as Africa's leading destination for global capital by certifying a new cohort of firms spanning digital finance, climate and carbon markets, artificial intelligence, investment management, healthcare, fintech and capital markets innovation.

The latest certifications add to the NIFC's rapidly expanding and increasingly diverse portfolio of firms choosing Kenya as their platform for investment, innovation and regional expansion. Collectively, these firms are expected to mobilise over US$200 million in investment across strategic sectors of the economy while creating more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, reflecting growing international confidence in Kenya's business environment and the Centre's role in catalysing capital formation, financial innovation and sustainable economic growth.

A DIVERSE AND FUTURE-FOCUSED ECOSYSTEM

"The newly certified cohort comprises 15 leading international and regional firms spanning private equity, venture capital, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital payments, carbon finance, climate investment, digital assets, tokenised securities, international insurance, investment management, and capital markets infrastructure. Collectively, they represent the sectors shaping the future of global finance and are establishing their platforms in Nairobi for regional expansion."

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mainda said the certifications demonstrate growing international confidence in Kenya's regulatory environment and the country's ambition to become Africa's premier international financial centre.

"Every firm we certify is making a deliberate vote of confidence in Kenya's future. Collectively, these firms are building the ecosystem that will define the next generation of finance in Africa-where capital is mobilised, technology is commercialised, innovation is financed and sustainable investment thrives. That is precisely the future the Nairobi International Financial Centre was established to deliver." "This is not simply about certifying companies. It is about mobilising capital into productive sectors of the economy, creating quality jobs, commercialising innovation and positioning Kenya as the destination of choice for investors looking at Africa."

Several of the newly certified firms are advancing Kenya's leadership in digital assets and tokenisation, developing solutions ranging from virtual asset-enabled cross-border payments and stablecoin infrastructure to tokenised securities, digital capital-raising platforms and AI-powered financial services.

The Centre is equally witnessing significant momentum in carbon finance and climate investment. Certified firms are developing large scale afforestation, bioenergy and carbon credit projects that will mobilise significant investment, generate high-quality carbon credits, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to Kenya's green growth agenda while positioning Nairobi as a leading destination for sustainable finance and climate-related investment opportunities.

Innovation remains central to the Centre's strategy. The Authority is also placing deliberate emphasis on private equity, venture capital, fund domiciliation, startup financing and emerging financial technologies.

Beyond firm certifications, the NIFC has significantly expanded Kenya's international financial partnerships through strategic cooperation agreements with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Casablanca Finance City (CFC). These partnerships are strengthening Kenya's connectivity to global capital markets while positioning Nairobi as a trusted gateway for investment into Africa.

The certifications also come against the backdrop of the Cabinet's approval for Kenya to host the Secretariat of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), further affirming the country's emergence as a leading centre for African finance and economic cooperation. Hosting the Secretariat places Nairobi at the heart of collaboration among Africa's premier multilateral financial institutions, strengthening Kenya's role in mobilising capital, shaping financial policy and driving the continent's development agenda. Together with the growth of the Nairobi International Financial Centre, this milestone reinforces Kenya's ambition to become the preferred financial gateway into Africa.

The Centre has also continued strengthening collaboration with the CBK, CMA, IRA, RBA and NSE to build a coordinated, globally competitive financial ecosystem.

Since being revitalised under President William Ruto's Administration, the Nairobi International Financial Centre has undergone a deliberate transformation into one of Africa's fastest-growing international financial centres through enhanced investor facilitation, stronger regulatory coordination, internationally competitive policy reforms and strategic global partnerships.

"Our ambition is clear. We are not simply attracting firms; we are building Africa's premier ecosystem for global capital. An ecosystem where funds are domiciled, startups scale into regional champions, digital assets are responsibly regulated, carbon markets mature, innovation is financed and international investors choose Nairobi as their gateway to the continent. Every certification strengthens that vision and brings Nairobi closer to becoming Africa's financial gateway and one of the world's most competitive international financial centres. " As the Centre continues to expand its pipeline of global investors, financial institutions and innovative enterprises, the NIFC remains committed to mobilising international capital, creating quality employment and accelerating Kenya's economic transformation. With certified firms expected to mobilise more than US$200 million in investment and create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, the Centre is steadily advancing its mandate of positioning Nairobi as Africa's preferred destination for finance, innovation and investment. As investor interest continues to grow, the Authority remains committed to working with government, regulators and the private sector to build a globally competitive financial ecosystem that delivers long-term prosperity for Kenya and the African continent.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) is Kenya's premier investment platform established under the Nairobi International Financial Centre Act, 2017, under the National Treasury. It focuses on fund domiciliation, PE/VC, fintech, digital assets, sustainable finance, carbon markets, regional headquarters, financial services, family offices and startups.

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate Communications & Marketing Office

Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority (NIFCA)

8th Floor, KASNEB Towers II, Upper Hill, Nairobi

Email: info@nifca.go.ke

Tel: +254 793 000 555

Website: www.nifca.go.ke

SOURCE: NIFCA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/nifc-certifies-new-wave-of-strategic-firms-as-kenya-accelerates-its-1185101