LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Promon Align to Strengthen Mobile Fraud Prevention

LexisNexis Risk Solutions' risk intelligence with Promon Shield in-app protection and Promon Insight trusted telemetry together aim to help organizations protect mobile apps from manipulation and enable more trusted fraud decisions

ATLANTA, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Promon announced a strategic alliance to strengthen fraud prevention in mobile apps globally by combining access to LexisNexis ThreatMetrix digital identity, device, and behavioral intelligence with Promon Shield and Promon Insight in-app protection and trusted telemetry. The collaboration will help organizations protect mobile applications from tampering and manipulation, while improving risk intelligence that clients utilize to detect and prevent fraud.

Mobile has become a critical channel for financial transactions and customer engagement, and attackers have followed. Increasingly, fraud attempts target the mobile app environment itself, using malware, overlay manipulation, device tampering, reverse engineering and automated abuse to bypass controls and compromise trust at source. This shift makes it essential for organizations to understand not only who a user is, but whether the environment in which they operating can be trusted.

To address this shift, organizations should protect both the application and the decision. By combining access to in-app protection and telemetry with identity, device and transactional risk intelligence, they can strengthen the integrity of the app while improving fraud detection quality. LexisNexis Dynamic Decision Platform orchestrates these capabilities, enabling organizations to bring together app-level protection and identity intelligence, and support more confident, real-time decisions across the mobile customer journey.

Promon Shield provides in-app protection, telemetry collection and deployment capabilities to help secure mobile applications, while ThreatMetrix delivers digital identity intelligence and risk decisioning to identify suspicious activity and help teams make more informed decisions. Together, the solutions provide a more complete view of mobile fraud risk by strengthening both the application layer and the signals used for fraud detection, helping organizations reduce blind spots in app environments.

Promon and LexisNexis Risk Solutions help protect and assess risk across billions of app installations and digital identities worldwide, serving some of the world's largest brands across financial services, payments, insurance, healthcare, digital banking and other sectors where mobile trust is mission critical.

"Promon has always believed that strong mobile security is a critical foundation for digital trust," said Daniel Kollberg, chief executive officer at Promon. "As fraud increasingly targets the mobile app and device environment, organizations need clearer insight into whether each session can be trusted. We are bringing Promon Shield, mobile risk detection, behavioral insights and tamper-resistant telemetry into one of the world's leading fraud intelligence platforms, helping organizations protect customers, reduce fraud losses and deliver safer mobile experiences."

"Fraud prevention is increasingly dependent on understanding the full context of a digital interaction," said Grayson Clarke, chief commercial officer at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Promon's app protection capabilities complement the insights delivered through our LexisNexis Risk Intelligence Network, helping customers strengthen the signals they rely on to better detect fraud across the mobile environment."

About Promon

Promon is a global leader in mobile application protection, helping organizations secure mobile apps against advanced cyber threats, fraud, tampering and reverse engineering. Promon's technology protects applications at runtime, enabling businesses to defend sensitive digital services while preserving a smooth user experience. Promon works with customers across financial services, healthcare, gaming, public sector, and other industries where mobile security is mission critical. Promon is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit promon.io.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Media Contact

Mike Normansell

Mike.normansell@lexisnexisrisk.com