A research team led by China's Sichuan University has investigated methods to tune the content of lead(II) oxide (PbO) and silicon dioxide (SiO2) within silver paste, with the aim of reducing contact resistance at the silver-silicon (Ag-Si) interface in crystalline silicon solar cells and thereby improving overall device performance. "We systematically investigated the effect of the PbO/SiO2 molar ratio-the most fundamental and critical compositional parameter in glass frits-on the Ag-Si contact performance," corresponding author Jingquan Zhang told pv magazine. "We also clarified the intrinsic ...

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