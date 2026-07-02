French fastening and assembly solutions provider Araymond has presented a new approach for building floating PV systems at the Smarter E trade show, held in Munich from June 24 to 26. The solution consists of a containerized production model for manufacturing float components directly at project sites. "We started with a simple observation: rather than transporting floats-in other words, empty space enclosed in bulky containers-why not manufacture them directly on-site?" Quentin Rabut, floating PV business line director at Araymond, told pv magazine. The system, called Neluma, uses mobile microfactories ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...