The Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) have published a preliminary report on Germany's gross electricity consumption for the first half of 2026. The report shows renewable energy sources covered 57.7% of gross electricity consumption in the first six months of the year, setting a new record. The figure is up from 55.2% in the first half of 2025 and slightly above the previous record of 57.4% in the first half of 2024. Gross electricity consumption reached 262.4 TWh, compared with 260.9 TWh in ...

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